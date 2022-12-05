ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Coastal Carolina hires NC State’s Beck to replace Chadwell

By Associated Press
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlXk9_0jXtfPAu00

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to replace Jamey Chadwell, who left to coach Liberty .

Joe Moglia, Coastal Carolina’s athletic chairman and executive director for football, announced the move Sunday, the same day Chadwell was named the Flames’ head coach.

Beck brings 18 seasons of Power Five coaching experience to the Chanticleers, who have gone 31-6 and been ranked in the AP Top 25 the past three seasons under Chadwell.

Beck spent the past 12 years as offensive coordinator at Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and N.C. State. Most recently, he helped the Wolfpack to three straight eight-plus winning seasons and three consecutive bowl appearances.

Moglia said in a statement that he’d known Beck since returning to coaching at Nebraska in 2009. “I take a lot of pride in what our program has accomplished in the last 10 years,” said Moglia, who was the Chants’ head coach for six seasons (2012-16, 2018). “Tim will do a great job building on that.”

Beck said he understands what Coastal has accomplished and how expectations for success have risen the past three seasons. “I fully embrace the expectations for how we will run this program each and every day,” he said.

Beck has worked with top-level quarterbacks at N.C. State (Devin Leary), Texas (Sam Ehlinger) and Ohio State (Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Football team honored 3 weeks after shooting at championship game

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Players and coaches of the Lumberton Jr. High football team were honored Wednesday by Lumberton City Council three weeks since a shooting at the Robeson County middle school championship game. The Nov. 16 shooting happened in a parking lot behind the stadium. It interrupted the trophy presentation as people ran for […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

2 arrested amid investigation into operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Oreo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 10-11 is Oreo, a 2-year-old dog in foster care with the Grand Strand Humane Society. This is Oreo’s second appearance as the News13 Pet of the Weekend. He has been with the GSHS for about five months, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Police search for suspect after 1 shot at home in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot after an argument early Sunday morning at a home in Mullins, according to the Mullins Police Department. It happened on North Cypress Street, police said. As of 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning, the Mullins Police Department is still searching for the suspect involved. This is an ongoing investigation. […]
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

10 arrested, charged by Myrtle Beach police in shoplifting operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ten people were arrested following a multi-day shoplifting operation in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. MBPD said the operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail stores by working with local loss prevention professionals. The 10 individuals arrested in the operation are as follows: Joseph Franklin […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County substitute teacher fired over ‘inappropriate’ conversations with students, unprofessional behavior, district says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A substitute teacher in Horry County has been fired after allegedly having “inappropriate” conversations with students and other unprofessional behavior, according to a district spokesperson. Shane Cacho, a substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School, was “terminated from his employment” effect on Oct. 31, spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said. A Myrtle […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 taken to hospital after crash on North Kings Highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication Sunday afternoon on North Kings Highway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 1:43 p.m. at the area of North Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Pickup truck driver killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup driver died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Sandclay Drive, about 3 miles south of Latta, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The driver of […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy