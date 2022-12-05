Read full article on original website
Bat Attack Suspect ArrestedBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
CoinDesk
Most Influential Artist: Federico Solmi
Before the coronavirus pandemic, before non-fungible tokens picked up speed, Federico, 49, had a collector who’d come by his studio to discuss his work. “In 2019, he told me my work would be great as crypto art and I should consider NFTs,” Federico says. “I said, ‘What is crypto art?’”
Ivana Trump’s Town House Lists for $26.5 Million, the Goonies and Christmas Story Houses Are for Sale, and More Real Estate News
From the listing of an ornate town house previously owned by Ivana Trump to beloved movie residences hitting the market, there’s always plenty happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the Market. A Christmas Story house for...
Julie Powell obituary
In the early 2000s, when blogging was new, writers dreamed of turning their online endeavours into media sensations. Julie Powell, who died aged 49 of cardiac arrest, was one of blogging’s earliest success stories. Started in August 2002, The Julie/Julia Project detailed her messy attempts to cook her way...
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump 2024
Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency David Horsey | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Bart van Leeuwen | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
iheart.com
Glenn takes this piece of Orson Welles history for a spin
The American Journey Experience is the new home of the car Orson Welles gave to Rita Hayworth. Orson Welles gave this car to his future wife Rita Hayworth for her 24th birthday. George Orson Welles was an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter who is remembered for his innovative and...
The best crime and thriller books of 2022
Given the relentlessly grim nature of the news this year, it’s hardly surprising that escapism in the form of cosy crime continues to challenge traditional crime/thriller bestsellers, with Richard Osman’s third Thursday Murder Club mystery, The Bullet That Missed (Viking), riding high in the charts. The last 12 months have seen a bumper crop of excellent books at the cosy end of the spectrum, from Ajay Chowdhury’s second crime novel, The Cook (Harvill Secker), set against the backdrop of an east London curry house, to veteran Canadian author Louise Penny’s 18th Armand Gamache novel, A World of Curiosities (Hodder & Stoughton).
Marigold and Rose by Louise Glück review – the babies’ tale
When the American poet Louise Glück was awarded the Nobel prize for literature in 2020, the Swedish Academy commended her “voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”. They might have added that she makes the individual female experience universal, joining it to the canon of male mythology in ways even her titles make clear. The Seven Ages, from 2001 – a stunning reflection on human destiny – was preceded by both The Triumph of Achilles (1985) and Ararat (1990), for example, and followed by Averno (2005), named after the traditional site of the entrance to hell. While her earlier work explores family psychodrama, these books portray the emotional violence of mid-life. In 13 poetry collections and two volumes of essays, Glück’s emotional intelligence never surrenders to cosy consolation, yet the writing remains exquisitely beautiful.
Kirkus Reviews
The ‘New York Times’ Names Its Best Books of 2022
The New York Times unveiled its list of the 10 best books of 2022, with titles by Hernan Diaz, Jennifer Egan, and Ed Yong among those making the cut. Diaz’s Trust was one of five fiction books to make the list. The newspaper called the novel, about a wealthy New York couple in the early 20th century, “an exhilarating pursuit.” Earlier this year, the novel was the winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.
25 Books From 2022 You'll Love
From historical fantasy and riveting romance to heartbreaking memoir and more — these are the books from 2022 we loved.
bookriot.com
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
The 10 Best Nonfiction Books of 2022
The memoirs, essay collections, and biographies that dared us to think deeply about our world
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Art Spiegelman Discusses the Legacy of 'Maus' Amid 'Fascist' Book Bans
The award-winning cartoonist spoke with Newsweek about his books being banned in schools across the country and how that has impacted his art.
PODCAST: A grotesque fear of The Grinch
On this week’s episode of “Your Weirdest Fears,” host Larry Mullins speaks with Dr. Philip Nel, one of the country’s leading authorities on children’s literature (and Dr. Seuss), to understand why The Grinch is still nightmare fuel for some adults.
Here Are All The Best Books Releasing December 2022
End the year with these fantastic books.
Stephanie McCarter recommends 6 translations of Greek and Roman literature
Stephanie McCarter, a classics professor at the University of the South, is the translator of an acclaimed new version of Ovid's narrative poem, Metamorphoses. Below, McCarter recommends six other translations of classic works of literature. If Not, Winter: Fragments of Sappho, translated by Anne Carson (2002) Sappho is one of the few female poets we have from Greco-Roman antiquity, though her work survives mainly in tantalizing fragments. Like the source text, Carson's translation brilliantly evokes a world of female eroticism in sharp contrast with the political maneuverings of men. Buy it here. The Battle Between the Frogs and the Mice, translated by A.E....
studyfinds.org
Best Science Fiction Books For 2023: Top 5 Titles Most Recommended By Expert Reviews
Looking for a good book? Enjoy having your imagination stretched to new limits? Opting for a science fiction novel may be just what the doctor ordered. That said, deciding on the next title to add to your list can be quite daunting with an endless number of choices. To help you in your quest, StudyFinds set out to find the five best science fiction books that reviewers can’t stop recommending.
Children’s and teens roundup – the best new picture books and novels
Timmy loves performing, but their inner lion is shy, drowning out confidence with roars of self-doubt. Practising for the big play with schoolfriend Nia, they learn some different ways to cope with anxiety – and how to reassure the scared inner lion so Timmy can burst on stage, ready to dazzle. A gorgeously flamboyant picture book with a non-binary protagonist and a gentle, supportive message.
'90s Star Kirk Cameron Cries That His Faith-Based Kid's Book Is Being Banned From Over 50 Libraries
'90s sitcom star Kirk Cameron claimed he was banned as a featured author at over 50 libraries across the public system, in addition to being prohibited from presenting his new faith-based children's book at a storytime event. Cameron was allegedly told his book's contents did not "align" with one library's values, RadarOnline.com has learned. The child actor-turned-writer/producer, along with his publisher, Brave Books, condemned the banning and claimed the refusal was a threat to "our kids" and "this country."The Rochambeau Public Library, based in Providence, Rhode Island, allegedly denied the 52-year-old's request to promote his new book, As You Grow...
