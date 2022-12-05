Colorado suffered a dismal 1-11 season that suck them at the bottom of an already generally uncompetitive Pac-12 conference. Deion Sanders is stepping in to change that. The university announced Saturday night that they have hired Sanders, who has been at Jackson State since 2020, as head coach. And former Colorado Buff Jeremy Bloom (drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006) is taking some credit for that. He told TMZ Sports that after Colorado fired former head coach Karl Dorrell, Bloom reached out to former athletic director, Rick George and told him to go for Sanders.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO