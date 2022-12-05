ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles receiver takes partial credit for Colorado hiring Deion Sanders

Colorado suffered a dismal 1-11 season that suck them at the bottom of an already generally uncompetitive Pac-12 conference. Deion Sanders is stepping in to change that. The university announced Saturday night that they have hired Sanders, who has been at Jackson State since 2020, as head coach. And former Colorado Buff Jeremy Bloom (drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006) is taking some credit for that. He told TMZ Sports that after Colorado fired former head coach Karl Dorrell, Bloom reached out to former athletic director, Rick George and told him to go for Sanders.
BOULDER, CO
NJ.com

Ex-Colts, Eagles coach wants back in the game

Frank Reich’s season came to an abrupt halt this season when the Indianapolis Colts fired him early last month. But he’s not done coaching yet. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reich told WISH-TV on Wednesday:. “I really want to continue. I love the game, I...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Philadelphia

Titans Fire GM Jon Robinson Two Days After Eagles' A.J. Brown Cooked Them

Did A.J. Brown's huge game just lead to wild Titans firing? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Tennessee Titans are 7-5, still sit in first place in the AFC South, and because of their abysmal division are almost guaranteed a spot in the playoffs this year. It would mark the Titans' fourth straight postseason appearance and fifth in six years.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy