ualr.edu

UA Little Rock MarComm Team Honored for Excellence in Digital Marketing

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Communications and Marketing team has brought home a plethora of awards from the 10th annual Education Digital Marketing Awards. The Education Digital Marketing Awards recognizes the best educational websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media. UA Little Rock won a total of nine awards for their creative work in advertising, social media, videography, and newsletter production.
ualr.edu

Bowen Grad Plan to Help Others Through Career as Civil Rights Lawyer

Right after high school, Jacobi Malone was adamant that he was never going to attend college. Eleven years later, the Little Rock native is understandably excited about his upcoming graduation from the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. “I’m excited, blessed, thankful, and grateful,” Malone said. “I...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Phi Kappa Phi Chapter Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The UA Little Rock chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The chapter was originally chartered in January 1972 and is part of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Each year, UA Little Rock hosts...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock to Host Grad School Night at Dec. 12 Basketball Game

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Graduate School will host an event for graduate students and prospective graduate students during the men’s basketball game on Monday, Dec. 12. It will be an exciting night as the Trojans battle Little Rock rival Philander Smith University beginning at 6:30 p.m....
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Little Rock School Board agrees to pay $250K to hackers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A central Arkansas school district is moving forward after hackers breached its system, holding critical information hostage. According to content partner KARK, the Little Rock School Board publicly voted to approve a $250,000 ransom payment to the hackers on Tuesday, Dec. 6. President Greg...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

North Little Rock residents to receive new trash containers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock will begin using new trash containers and side-loading sanitation trucks starting Monday, December 12. North Little Rock residents have already begun receiving their new containers and will continue to receive them throughout the week. To prepare for the...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Restaurant of the Week: El Sur

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — El Sur, located on 1214 Main Street in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on El Sur, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

The history behind why it's called Oaklawn Park

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This Friday the bugle will sound and the gates will open in Hot Springs. For over a century horse racing has had a home at Oaklawn Park. It all dates back to the late 19th century where Oaklawn wasn’t the only racetrack. According to...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
WREG

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to replace JSU in Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Arkansas at Pine-Bluff is replacing Jackson State University in the Southern Heritage Classic, according to the classic founder’s Facebook page. “The answers you’ve all been waiting for,” SHC founder Fred Jones wrote on the post. The Arkansas HBCU will now face the Tennessee State University tigers in the classic […]
PINE BLUFF, AR

