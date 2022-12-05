Read full article on original website
Related
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock MarComm Team Honored for Excellence in Digital Marketing
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Communications and Marketing team has brought home a plethora of awards from the 10th annual Education Digital Marketing Awards. The Education Digital Marketing Awards recognizes the best educational websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media. UA Little Rock won a total of nine awards for their creative work in advertising, social media, videography, and newsletter production.
ualr.edu
Bowen Grad Plan to Help Others Through Career as Civil Rights Lawyer
Right after high school, Jacobi Malone was adamant that he was never going to attend college. Eleven years later, the Little Rock native is understandably excited about his upcoming graduation from the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. “I’m excited, blessed, thankful, and grateful,” Malone said. “I...
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Phi Kappa Phi Chapter Celebrates 50th Anniversary
The UA Little Rock chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The chapter was originally chartered in January 1972 and is part of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Each year, UA Little Rock hosts...
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock to Host Grad School Night at Dec. 12 Basketball Game
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Graduate School will host an event for graduate students and prospective graduate students during the men’s basketball game on Monday, Dec. 12. It will be an exciting night as the Trojans battle Little Rock rival Philander Smith University beginning at 6:30 p.m....
Arkansas Symphony Orchestra receives largest individual gift in symphony’s history
The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra announced on Tuesday that it received the largest individual gift in the non-profit’s history.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Symphony launches music academy thanks to largest-ever donation
Music education in Arkansas is getting a helping hand thanks to the largest-ever donation in the 56-year history of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. The undisclosed gift will help establish the E. Lee Ronnel Music Academy, named for the longtime arts patron who died in January at the age of 85.
Meet Andrew Igbokidi: The med school student going national with music
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most people know that medical school can be very difficult and time-consuming. Now imagine trying to do all the work of trying to plan a career in medicine, while also trying to do the work to become a performer. Originally from Chicago, Andrew Igbokidi eventually...
Kait 8
Little Rock School Board agrees to pay $250K to hackers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A central Arkansas school district is moving forward after hackers breached its system, holding critical information hostage. According to content partner KARK, the Little Rock School Board publicly voted to approve a $250,000 ransom payment to the hackers on Tuesday, Dec. 6. President Greg...
North Little Rock residents to receive new trash containers
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock will begin using new trash containers and side-loading sanitation trucks starting Monday, December 12. North Little Rock residents have already begun receiving their new containers and will continue to receive them throughout the week. To prepare for the...
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
Little Rock family urges for public to help find loved one
A Little Rock family says it's been almost a week since they last saw their loved one and now they're asking for help in finding 64-year-old Larry Stewart.
Little Rock police report homicide in west Little Rock
Little Rock Police Department dispatch logs show officers are currently responding to a report of shots fired at 11400 Markham. The call to dispatch was made at 12:47 p.m.
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: El Sur
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — El Sur, located on 1214 Main Street in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on El Sur, click here.
The history behind why it's called Oaklawn Park
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This Friday the bugle will sound and the gates will open in Hot Springs. For over a century horse racing has had a home at Oaklawn Park. It all dates back to the late 19th century where Oaklawn wasn’t the only racetrack. According to...
ualr.edu
Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) making a difference by adding layers of protection
Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) is an authentication method that requires the user to provide two or more verification factors to gain access to a resource such as an application, online account, or a Virtual Private Network (VPN). MFA is a core component of a strong Identity and Access Management (IAM) policy....
Little Rock police identify victim of deadly Tuesday shooting as teen
The Little Rock Police Department has released additional information on a Tuesday afternoon shooting death in west Little Rock.
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to replace JSU in Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Arkansas at Pine-Bluff is replacing Jackson State University in the Southern Heritage Classic, according to the classic founder’s Facebook page. “The answers you’ve all been waiting for,” SHC founder Fred Jones wrote on the post. The Arkansas HBCU will now face the Tennessee State University tigers in the classic […]
KATV
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
‘It’s disturbing to think about.’ Little Rock School Board agrees to pay $250k ransom to hackers
The Little Rock School Board publicly voted to approve a $250,000 ransom payment to hackers who breached the district's system, holding critical information hostage.
arkansasadvocate.com
State settles 2019 lawsuit against Pulaski County landlord over health, safety risks
The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office settled a lawsuit against a Little Rock and North Little Rock landlord in September, prohibiting the individual and his company from leasing units that risk the health and safety of the tenants. The 2019 consumer protection lawsuit filed by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge claimed...
Comments / 0