PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. With the home crowd serenading him with MVP! chants, Embiid posted his second 50-plus point performance of the season and the fourth 50-plus point game of his career. It is also the 30th game in Embiid’s career with 40 points and 10 rebounds. The only other player in franchise history to accomplish that feat was Wilt Chamberlain. Tobias Harris scored 17 points and James Harden added 14 for the Sixers. Charlotte was led by Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier, who each scored 29 points. The Hornets have lost five straight games

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 49 MINUTES AGO