Pierce County man in custody Monday after girlfriend shot to death at Thurston apartment

A Thurston County woman was found dead at an apartment east of Lacey early Monday after her boyfriend told a family member he’d shot her.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Cameron Simper said the incident occurred sometime before 2 a.m. at the Copper Wood Apartments, south of Martin Way East near Duterrow Road Southeast.

Simper said a Pierce County man told a family member he had killed his girlfriend, and the family member called the police. When investigators arrived at the apartment, they found the woman dead with a gunshot wound.

The Pierce County man was later found in Spanaway and taken into custody. He was to be booked into the Thurston County Jail.

Investigators said this was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.