Suit on in-home care in Arkansas allowed to go forward; Yellville woman joined as plaintiff
A lawsuit that a Yellville woman joined contending Arkansas is improperly reducing and terminating in-home services for elderly and disabled people will go forward after a federal appeals court on Friday affirmed a lower court’s denial of a motion to dismiss the suit. Ginger Dearmore joined the lawsuit filed...
Batesville native to be part of Arkansas Attorney General’s senior staff next year
A Batesville native will be part of Lt. Governor and Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin’s senior staff when he takes over the Arkansas AG’s office next year. Alexandra Chunn Benton will be Assistant Attorney General and Director, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Benton, who currently serves as Counselor and Deputy...
Equipment grants awarded to state, local law enforcement agencies
Arkansas Department of Safety recently funded grants totally more than $7 million to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies, correctional, or detention facilities. Approximately 90 percent of the total funds will be used to purchase new equipment. The grants were authorized last year through legislation adopted by Governor Asa...
Outgoing Arkansas governor hints announcement about future plans
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – As his time in office draws to a close, outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to allude to a potential run for the White House. On Friday, Dec. 9, Hutchinson, along with several other state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for the first of four buildings for LifePlus’ manufacturing facility in Batesville.
Gov. Hutchinson announced the plan to make Arkansas a leader in transportation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday his plan to make Arkansas the next leader in mobility and transportation. This plan includes recommendations for lawmakers to come up with incentives supporting the development of advanced mobility such as electric vehicles and drone delivery services.
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement […]
Arkansas penitentiary inmate found dead in cell
A inmate of the Arkansas state penitentiary in Varner was found dead in his cell Thursday.
Arkansas restaurants struggle to find workers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The impact of the nationwide labor shortage is being felt around Central Arkansas. Nationally, the number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined by 186,000 in November, according to Labor Department data. "People should be flocking and coming for work,"...
South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today
For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
Marijuana now legal in Missouri
Story at a glance Missouri is the latest state to legalize possession of marijuana for recreational use, joining 20 other states, Washington D.C., and Guam in legalizing the drug. Although it is now legal to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana in Missouri, recreational sales of the drug will not begin until medical facilities…
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks arriving in five days for Arkansas teachers
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will be given a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in less than a week, just ahead of Christmas. The bonus check is intended to provide relief to veteran teachers who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be paid out of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief budget. The payments were approved in May by the school board and are set to be delivered by Dec. 15, according to Talk Business.
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
$1,500 Bonus Checks For Residents In Arkansas, Will You Receive It?
Just in time for the holiday season, selected teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will get a one-time bonus check for $1,500 days from now. The school board authorized the incentive checks in May, and they are expected to be sent by December 15 to experienced teachers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal budget for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to pay for the additional amounts.
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
Arkansas flu season ranked ‘very high’ by CDC, 15 deaths in one week
Flu death rates have risen above the previous season’s level as Arkansas continues to be affected.
Why Missouri marijuana users will still need a card to buy Dec. 8
Missouri Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana use for adults 21 and up starting Dec. 8, but some adults can't go into a dispensary and buy it yet.
Lucky for Life Lottery Winner Claims $390,000 Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lottery player who won Lucky for Life® on Nov. 30 claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers (5, 6, 11, 15 and 30) without the Lucky Ball number which was 9. The 61-year-old winner elected to take the cash option of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for life.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Growing potential for severe storms Tuesday
It's getting to the time of the year when we are always watching out for our next round of severe weather. Right now, it looks like the next round of strong thunderstorms will arrive early next week.
Missouri Republican says Sen. Blunt has ‘betrayed’ Missouri voters
Missouri State Rep. Michael Davis is not happy with the votes made by outgoing GOP U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
Woman involved in altercation with family pleads
A 29-year-old Mountain Home woman arrested in early May after allegedly threatening family members with a knife and fighting with deputies made an appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. According to the probable cause affidavit, the May 6 incident was the fourth report to law enforcement concerning disturbances involving...
