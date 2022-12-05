ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KTLO

Equipment grants awarded to state, local law enforcement agencies

Arkansas Department of Safety recently funded grants totally more than $7 million to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies, correctional, or detention facilities. Approximately 90 percent of the total funds will be used to purchase new equipment. The grants were authorized last year through legislation adopted by Governor Asa...
Kait 8

Outgoing Arkansas governor hints announcement about future plans

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – As his time in office draws to a close, outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to allude to a potential run for the White House. On Friday, Dec. 9, Hutchinson, along with several other state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for the first of four buildings for LifePlus’ manufacturing facility in Batesville.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas restaurants struggle to find workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The impact of the nationwide labor shortage is being felt around Central Arkansas. Nationally, the number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined by 186,000 in November, according to Labor Department data. "People should be flocking and coming for work,"...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today

For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
The Hill

Marijuana now legal in Missouri

Story at a glance Missouri is the latest state to legalize possession of marijuana for recreational use, joining 20 other states, Washington D.C., and Guam in legalizing the drug.  Although it is now legal to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana in Missouri, recreational sales of the drug will not begin until medical facilities…
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks arriving in five days for Arkansas teachers

Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will be given a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in less than a week, just ahead of Christmas. The bonus check is intended to provide relief to veteran teachers who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be paid out of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief budget. The payments were approved in May by the school board and are set to be delivered by Dec. 15, according to Talk Business.
ARKANSAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

neareport.com

Lucky for Life Lottery Winner Claims $390,000 Prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lottery player who won Lucky for Life® on Nov. 30 claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers (5, 6, 11, 15 and 30) without the Lucky Ball number which was 9. The 61-year-old winner elected to take the cash option of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for life.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Woman involved in altercation with family pleads

A 29-year-old Mountain Home woman arrested in early May after allegedly threatening family members with a knife and fighting with deputies made an appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. According to the probable cause affidavit, the May 6 incident was the fourth report to law enforcement concerning disturbances involving...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

