Hair stylists support Women's Resource Center in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — This is how Beatrice Martinez donated to Scranton’s Women's Resource Center; by getting a haircut here at the Career Technical Center of Lackawanna County. “I normally pay double or triple the price of what I paid today. It kinda made me feel good to know that I was part of this for the very first time, so I would definitely do this again,” she said.
A colonial holiday in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Historical Society hosted an afternoon of colonial hospitality at the Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort. The home was built in 1790. Visitors could tour the house, with costumed interpreters showing the way. Historical society members say learning about your area's history...
Fire company president crushing cans for cash
HONESDALE, Pa. — Most days, you can find Skip Seitz in this shed behind Protection Engine Company # 3 in Honesdale crushing cans. The fire company has collected aluminum cans in a bin outside the building for years. Back in 2000, Skip thought there was a better way to store the cans before they could be taken to the recycling center.
Doctors warn of RSV, flu risks this season
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Raeann Merlino, age 10, of West Pittston, was known to her friends and neighbors as a "Rae" of sunshine. That's why many were encouraged to wear the color yellow on Monday in her honor after she died Sunday following a battle with Influenza A and RSV.
Vendor show held in West Nanticoke
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — There was something for everyone at the 'Santa's Coming Soon' vendor show in Luzerne County. More than 45 vendors came to the Tilbury Community Center in West Nanticoke. The show kicked off with food trucks offering breakfast food, and later, there was an ugly Christmas...
Using life-like pets to help seniors in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — There is a new way to help seniors feel less lonely using life-like pets. NEPA Aging Network Alliance in Lackawanna County has spent the last two months collecting donations to purchase the pets, and volunteers started wrapping them. "We decided in November that we were going...
PennDOT issues speed restrictions amid wintry weather
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties.
Brushing up on driver safety in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills. Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.
Firefighter funeral details announced
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the two firefighters who were killed in Wednesday's blaze in Schuylkill County. A public viewing for Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber will be held Saturday, December 17, at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School in New Tripoli. That viewing will go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Winter weather preparations underway
PITTSTON, Pa. — PennDOT is already preparing for Sunday's winter weather. Crews will be out Saturday night pre-treating interstates in advance of the winter weather forecast. When the storm hits, PennDOT promises trucks will be out around the clock. The department cautions drivers with freezing temperatures, roads that look...
Improving health and wellness in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Dozens of students at Tamaqua Area High School hang out in the weight room at 6 a.m. every day. It's not for a class or practice but a new initiative funded through the School Wellness Grant Program. Tamaqua was one out of three school districts in...
Annual drive-through Christmas party held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Families spent Sunday driving through McDade Park for the O'malley's annual free drive-thru Christmas party. Every car received a goody bag and meal for each child while getting to say hello to Santa Claus. There was also a DJ who played music for everyone that came...
5th annual Santa run in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — Moosic police held their 5th Santa run Friday night. The event has grown over the years as officers drive around the community with a trailer full of presents for kids. They plan to give more than 700 presents to local families. The reindeer, elves, and of...
Dalton native debuts art show
PITTSTON, Pa. — A special art showing Saturday in Luzerne County. 82-year-old Frances Kavulich of Dalton saw the pandemic as an opportunity to pursue her lifelong passion for watercolor painting. Fran began taking online art classes and created thousands of paintings over the past few years. Many of her...
Maxine — 16 To The Rescue
FORTY FORT, Pa. — After spending the first four years of her life in a puppy mill, Maxine is learning how to really be a dog and a family pet for the first time. The 4-year-old boxer was rescued two weeks ago, and her foster family can already tell she is the perfect pet.
Winterfest underway in Wayne County
HAWLEY, Pa. — Folks in Wayne County might appreciate a little snow. This weekend is the last one for the annual Hawley Winterfest. Main Avenue is decorated for the season and there are concerts, carriage rides, and even the Winterfest Beer Tour. It's the biggest event of the year...
Giving Tree helps homeless veterans
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside Amvets Post 59 in Hanover Township sits a pool table overflowing with donations. All these items will soon make their way to homeless veterans across Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. Amvets partnered with the Edwardsville-based nonprofit Forward Support Base, which helps homeless veterans, to hold...
Shoppers spend wisely this holiday season in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a busy time of the year for antique dealers at the Olde Engine Works, a marketplace in Stroudsburg. Sellers have been re-arranging their booths and adding new items. Agape Clay is one of the dealers here. She says people are shopping smarter this year. "I...
Fire damages apartment in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment in Lackawanna County. Crews responded to the building on Eynon Street around 9 p.m. for a kitchen fire. It was knocked down quickly. No other apartments were damaged, and no one was injured. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like...
Man charged with bank fraud in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man has been charged with bank fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Reynard Lewis from Nanticoke, along with others, used stolen identities to create forged identification documents and credit cards to apply for multiple COVID-19 pandemic relief loans; more than $100,000 in pandemic stimulus funds were taken.
