SCRANTON, Pa. — This is how Beatrice Martinez donated to Scranton’s Women's Resource Center; by getting a haircut here at the Career Technical Center of Lackawanna County. “I normally pay double or triple the price of what I paid today. It kinda made me feel good to know that I was part of this for the very first time, so I would definitely do this again,” she said.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO