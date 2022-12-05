ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yet the punishment for that crime remains the same which most times turns out to be an acquittal or probation

floridapolitics.com

Education Board to squeeze school districts on LGBTQ, racial equity practices

All nine school districts flagged also caught the state’s ire for defying the Governor’s ban on mask mandates. Nine public school districts and a specialized K-12 school in St. Augustine are under review by Florida’s Board of Education over their enforcement of the state’s law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Stephanie Murphy puts blame for statewide Democratic losses on misguided airwave campaign

The retiring Congresswoman said Florida Democrats lacked a ground game in 2022. Florida Democrats suffered a bruising Midterm Election even as the party beat expectations nationwide. But U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy isn’t ready to call Florida a red state. Rather, she puts underperformance by the blue team in 2022 squarely on the shoulders of statewide candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lawmakers plan $1B for reinsurance to stabilize property insurance industry

The new reinsurance program comes after lawmakers already passed a $2B taxpayer-backed program for the industry earlier in the year. Florida property insurance companies could soon be able to buy another $1 billion in reinsurance coverage from a fund backed by taxpayer money. Homeowners with coverage from state-run Citizens Property...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Space junk seen as threat to Florida’s protected reefs, fisheries

“Space junk, bombs, atomic lasers falling from the sky,” the B-52s’ Fred Schneider sings. “Where’s my umbrella?”. A joke posed in three decades-old college rock song nonetheless comes to mind, as, indeed, what do you do with things falling out of the sky? There aren’t a lot of answers for that at the moment.
