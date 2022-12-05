Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa provides injury update

The former AEW Women's Champion has been on the shelf since August 10.

Thunder Rosa has provided an injury update.

The former AEW Women's Champion revealed the latest on her recovery in a vlog she posted on Sunday. Rosa says she's been able to resume lifting weights and participated in a 5k recently but has still not been able to get back in the ring yet.

"The recovery is going really well," Rosa said. "This week I was just able to do squats with a two-pound dumbbell. I haven't done any lifting for the last four or five months so this is huge."

"Actually, two weeks ago I was able to do a 5k, which I walked half of it. I just want to say that because I'm not allowed to run, I can jog but that's pretty much it. So those are big milestones for me."

"I have not been able to be in the ring yet so we're working on that," she continued.

Rosa has been dealing with a back injury over the last year and revealed in August that she would not be able to defend her title against Toni Storm at All Out. An interim title was created in Rosa's absence but her claims to the belt were relinquished on the November 23 edition of Dynamite. The interim tag was then removed from both Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm's championship reigns.

Rosa has previously stated she hopes to be back in January.