Firefighter returns home after injury from fighting Dayton house fire

DAYTON — A firefighter was released from a local hospital and is currently recovering at home.

News Center 7 previously reported that the firefighter was injured after battling a residential fire in the 100 block of Shoop Avenue. Crews responded to the incident at around 4:45 a.m.

Crews were initially told that there was someone trapped in the burning two-story building by Montgomery County dispatch and a neighbor, District Chief Chris Kinzeler told Reporter Xavier Hershovitz.

Firefighters forced their entry through the front door to conduct a search, Kinzeler stated. However, the crew was impeded in their search when they found the first floor bedroom completely collapsed.

A group of responders went around the house to make a second entry through the backdoor to gain access while other firefighters worked at the bottom floor, Kinzeler said.

As crews entered through the back to find a collapsed stairwell, the second floor stairwell fell down to the basement and trapped three firefighters, Kinzeler stated.

One of the three firefighters suffered injuries to his extremities and was transported to a local hospital.

Since then, the hospital released him, a spokesperson said.

The fire was successfully put out after over five hours.

Crews had to conduct a “tactical burn” to collapse the roof so that they could douse the fire from above and extinguish it.

©2022 Cox Media Group