ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Firefighter returns home after injury from fighting Dayton house fire

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wJBl_0jXtcZtX00

DAYTON — A firefighter was released from a local hospital and is currently recovering at home.

News Center 7 previously reported that the firefighter was injured after battling a residential fire in the 100 block of Shoop Avenue. Crews responded to the incident at around 4:45 a.m.

Crews were initially told that there was someone trapped in the burning two-story building by Montgomery County dispatch and a neighbor, District Chief Chris Kinzeler told Reporter Xavier Hershovitz.

Firefighters forced their entry through the front door to conduct a search, Kinzeler stated. However, the crew was impeded in their search when they found the first floor bedroom completely collapsed.

A group of responders went around the house to make a second entry through the backdoor to gain access while other firefighters worked at the bottom floor, Kinzeler said.

As crews entered through the back to find a collapsed stairwell, the second floor stairwell fell down to the basement and trapped three firefighters, Kinzeler stated.

One of the three firefighters suffered injuries to his extremities and was transported to a local hospital.

Since then, the hospital released him, a spokesperson said.

The fire was successfully put out after over five hours.

Crews had to conduct a “tactical burn” to collapse the roof so that they could douse the fire from above and extinguish it.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Dayton firefighters respond to fire in apartment complex

DAYTON — Dayton firefighters respond to a fire in an apartment complex Sunday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Firefighters were dispatched to the Sycamore Square Apartments on 81 Patterson Village Drive near Patterson Road around 7:10 p.m. Video from the scene shows Dayton Police officers also on...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire fully engulfs Trotwood home

TROTWOOD — Multiple crews responded to a residential home on fire Sunday overnight. Trotwood Fire and Dayton Fire were called to the 100 block of Devonshire Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed. The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, footage obtained by...
TROTWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 cars crash in Dayton; medics respond

DAYTON — Dayton Police and Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash late Saturday evening. Two Dayton Police and two Dayton Fire crews responded to the intersection of Edwin C Moses Boulevard and Albany Street at around 11:50 a.m. News Center 7 was at the scene of the crash and...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to fire inside house in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton firefighters responded to a fire inside a house Saturday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>RELATED: ‘A lot of smoke damage on the inside;’ Firefighters battle basement fire in Dayton. Firefighters were dispatched to the 150 block of Stainton Avenue near E 1st...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Washington Township Sunday morning. Around 11:30 a.m. Washington Township police and fire crews were called to the 300 block West Spring Valley Pike to reports of a two-car crash, according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Dispatchers...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash in Piqua

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and three are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Piqua. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release that they were dispatched to the report of a crash around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday in Piqua. Authorities say the crash […]
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters extinguish fire in Trotwood neighborhood overnight

TROTWOOD — Emergency crews extinguished a structure fire in Trotwood early Friday morning. First responders were called to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Fruedenberger Avenue around 5:20 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>1 taken to hospital, 2 others injured after trying to extinguish grease...
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

At least one injured in shooting on N. Dixie Drive and Hillsdale Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are on the scene of a shooting at North Dixie Drive and East Hillsdale Ave. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says one victim was shot in the abdomen, and has been transported to Grandview Medical Center. The suspect is said to be driving in a...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating shooting and fire in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a fire in Goshen Township on Friday night. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire and report of gunshots in a trailer park on Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found that one...
GOSHEN, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy