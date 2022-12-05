Work Week Weather brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Chance of rain showers for most of the week

Jacquelyn C. Vaughn, 57, died peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 9, 2022. Her health had been in decline for the past year. Jaci was born September 1, 1965 in Bucyrus to Charles M. and Elizabeth A. (Brooks) Vaughn. She grew up in Galion, graduating with the GHS Class of 1983. She then served briefly in the armed forces and returned to Crawford County where she raised her children. She had recently moved to Upper Sandusky where she enjoyed activities with her neighbors at Essex Place Senior Living.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO