Work Week Weather brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Chance of rain showers for most of the week

The Community Foundation for Crawford County releases #Giving2sday results
CRAWFORD COUNTY: #Giving2sday again helped light up the community when it was celebrated by The Community Foundation for Crawford County on November 29th. With 53 of the Foundation’s funds participating, over $204,000 was added to the Foundation’s coffers. “We were very pleased with the outcome,” exclaimed Jennifer Stirm,...
2023 will be a difficult year for the city
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City Council Finance Committee held their regular meeting in council chambers on Thursday. Chairman Dan Wirebaugh opened the meeting by discussing a letter that council and the Telegraph Forum received from the Mayor outlining his suggestions to address the city’s financial crisis. (No letter was submitted to Crawford County Now outlining Reser’s suggestions.)
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 9
Bucyrus (3-3, 0-3 N10): Shots 10-42; 3-pt. shots 2-17 (Brook Dennison, Addison Kemery); Free throws 9-18; Rebounds 31 (Maddie Kimmel 6); Turnovers 12. Scoring: Addison Ricker 3 0 6, Maddie Kimmel 4 3 11, Kendra Blizzard 0 1 1, Brook Dennison 1 3 6, Ady Rister 0 1 1, Addison Kemery 2 0 5, Marissa Middleton 0 1 1.
Morrow County Hospital gets leadership award
MOUNT GILEAD —As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, Morrow County Hospital announced it has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in patient outcomes. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (e.g., 75th percentile...
Carol Arlene (Knappenberger) Moran
Carol Arlene (Knappenberger) Moran, 97 of Bucyrus passed away on Thursday December 8, 2022 at Carlisle Place in Bucyrus. Carol was born May 21, 1925 in Liberty Twp., Crawford County to the late B. Walter and Alma A. (Cover) Knappenberger. She was married June 24, 1967 to Robert H. Moran who preceded her in death on March 10, 1998. She was also preceded in death by brother Donald Knappenberger.
Wynford bowlers divide match with Cardington
CARDINGTON — The Wynford boys varsity bowling (4-0) defeated Cardington Thursday by a score of 2,064-1,927. The top Royal bowler was senior Sebastian Prince with a two-game series of 385. Senior Tyler Bindner followed with a pin count of 347. Prince was also the overall high bowler for the match.
Margaret Ann Schifer
Margaret Ann Schifer, 88, passed away on December 9, 2022 at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus following a brief illness. Margaret was born on March 21, 1934 in Bucyrus to James and Loree (Stedman) Strawser. In 1953, she met Edwin (Eddie) Schifer who one year later on June 26, 1954 would become her husband, and eventually, father to their four children, Kim (Mike) Kempf, Terry Schifer, Shelley (Gary) Grieger and Brannon (Vikki) Schifer.
Georgia Mae Scheidler
Georgia Mae Scheidler, 85, of Galion passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Signature HealthCARE in Galion. Born in Martel, Ohio in 1937, she was the daughter of Harold and Helen (Zack) Shadley. Georgia married Merle Junior Scheidler in 1955 and he preceded her in death in 1999. She was...
Hot start propels Wynford past Bucyrus
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — Shooting accuracy has been an issue for the Bucyrus Lady Red in recent games. Tuesday at Colonel Crawford, Bucyrus was 10 of 43 from the field. Friday was nearly a carbon copy as the Redmen hit just 10 of 42. Wynford took full advantage with its...
Jaci Vaughn
Jacquelyn C. Vaughn, 57, died peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 9, 2022. Her health had been in decline for the past year. Jaci was born September 1, 1965 in Bucyrus to Charles M. and Elizabeth A. (Brooks) Vaughn. She grew up in Galion, graduating with the GHS Class of 1983. She then served briefly in the armed forces and returned to Crawford County where she raised her children. She had recently moved to Upper Sandusky where she enjoyed activities with her neighbors at Essex Place Senior Living.
James “Jim” F. Wade
James “Jim” F. Wade, age 68, passed away on November 29, 2022 in Bucyrus, Ohio. Jim was born to the late Joe Wade and Bessie “Ammons” Wade on October 17, 1954, in Willard Ohio. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
Scott E. Lafferty
Scott E. Lafferty age 57 of Forest, died at his residence on Dec. 6, 2022. He was born Mar. 10, 1965 in Kenton to Norman and Thelma (Sheets) Lafferty. His mother survives in Forest, his father is deceased. He is also survived by a daughter Heather Lafferty, Forest, 5 grandchildren, sisters Sheryl (Gary) Camper, Forest, Tammy Bordner, Dunkirk, Tracy (Allen) Huffman, Bellefontaine and a brother-in-law Lee Watkins, Kenton. He was preceded in death by a daughter Candice Lafferty, a sister Jody Camper and a brother-in-law Andy Bordner.
Late surge gets Carey past Wynford
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — Trailing the entire game, Wynford finally came all the way back to take a 38-36 lead entering the fourth quarter. But it was Carey which responded the rest of the way. The Blue Devils scored the first six points of the final frame, retaking the lead, before using strong athletic ability to get to the basket to outscore the Royals, 17-9 to run away with a 59-47 win Saturday night.
Weithman free throws push Colonel Crawford past Carey
NORTH ROBINSON — One of the mantras the Colonel Crawford girls’ basketball team lives by is that the ball will find you in the right moment. Friday night, the ball found Allison Weithman. The Eagles had not scored for nearly 10 minutes in the second half and managed...
