Police investigate after bullet grazes teen’s head during Dayton shooting

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl’s head was grazed by a bullet Friday night.

News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street around 8 p.m. on Friday. A 13-year-old called 911 and told dispatchers she had been shot.

“I just got shot in my head,” the teen said in a 911 call obtained through a public records request.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Dayton Police said the teen had been grazed in the back of her head “from one of several bullets that had been fired into the residence from the street.”

The girl was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and her injures were described as non-life threatening.

While on the phone with dispatchers, the girl’s mother said she six or seven gunshots were fired into their home. She didn’t know who fired the shots. When asked by dispatch, she was in the living room during the gunfire and could not see if anyone was driving by the house.

Dayton Police say anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Violent Offenders Unit at (937) 333-1232.

