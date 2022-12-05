Read full article on original website
The Hottest Collector Car for 2023 Will Be the…Hummer H1?
The phrase “collector car” calls to mind a few timeless vehicles, your Jaguar E-Types and Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwings and Porsche 356s. But what if we told you the hottest new collectible vehicle of 2023 is going to be not an old-school sports car, but a military-grade studio apartment on wheels from the ‘90s?
1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Goes From Shell To ‘Oh Hell!’
Car guys have kind of a funny addiction, especially if they’re the sort of do it yourself and hands-on kind of people. Basically the game is, find an old car, fix it up, and make it better than it was before. The flourishing car culture of the Internet has made it even more exciting And given these people a platform to express their passion to other indigenous. Here’s a prime example of exactly that in which a man bought a car that many thought would be unsavable only to begin restoring it to a beautiful state.
CAR AND DRIVER
Cadillac Escalade and Chevy Camaro Are the Next GM 'Brand Umbrellas'
GM plans to expand the Escalade and Camaro names into subbrands, like the planned Corvette range of EV models. The other Escalade models could include a smaller three-row crossover and a more carlike crossover. Future Camaros could comprise a crossover, additional coupe and convertible models, and a sports car related...
Top Speed
How the Mid-Engined MC20 Supercar Shapes the Future of Maserati
With the MC20, Maserati returned to the old ways. The MC20, a mid-engine super sports car similarly sized to the McLaren 720S or the Ferrari F8, reinvents what the Maserati Corse (MC) stands for. As Maserati's racing subsidiary, the Maserati Corse had a say in the development of the new mid-engine sports car giving it a proper racing pedigree. As the first Maserati mid-engine car since the Ferrari Enzo-based MC12 in 2004, the MC20 comes with a whole new chassis, a completely new, Maserati-engineered V-6 engine, and performance to match the best from fellow Italians, the Germans, and the Brits. Interestingly enough, if you visit the Maserati website right now, you will see that the Italians do not call this car a supercar; this is a super sports car, and I couldn’t agree more. Bear in mind that this is NOT a continuation of the Gran Turismo in any shape or form. The MC20 forms a basis for a whole new family of vehicles within Maserati. The technology and spirit shown here will resonate within Maserati in years to come.
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
MotorTrend Magazine
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
Autoblog
Tesla got this thing right
You won't hear me singing Tesla's praises very often. I have no problem with electric cars; in fact, there are a few I even enjoy, though Tesla's sloppy execution leaves a lot to be desired. But, to give credit where credit is due, I have to hand the company's engineers one thing: The Model X's Falcon doors, goofy and unnecessarily complex though they may be, are the right doors for a future family hauler. Why? Because they don't swing.
1987 Buick Grand National Still Has Fire In Its Blood
Remembering the awesomeness of the Grand National…. Buick made waves in the performance automotive community with the Grand National for a lot of crazy reasons. Sometimes you'll see the Grand National fixed up for the drag strip while other times they are featured as show cars. Either way, it's understandable how the cars soon became iconic across the nation upon their initial release. This particular car guy found himself a model which has been neglected for the better part of the last 20 years. It might not look too bad but make no mistake, this car is in really rough shape and the new owner has some serious questions. The first one is, of course, will it make it home?
Top Speed
Watch The 1,600 Horsepower Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Light Up Its Tires In An Epic Drift
A car's "performance” can come with wildly different meanings, but very few cars can do just about every type of racing well. Of course some race cars also perform well in drag racing as they do autocross, drifting, or track use, but for a road car to do this all is generally uncommon. However, one of the few brands synonymous with performance, Bugatti, has just proved that they too can cover yet another form of racing, but it still will cost a hefty price tag to do so.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG unleashes GT2 race car
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is soon to be redesigned, but the current generation of the V-8 sports car still has plenty of life left in it. AMG on Thursday revealed a new GT2 racing version of the GT that will be made available to customer teams in time for the 2023 motorsports season.
Don Garlits' Collector Cars At Mopar Show
Here’s an example of a great enthusiast event. There are a few communities within the classic car and muscle car worlds that have become quite prominent for their intermingling and ability to get a lot of things done together. Depending on your interests he could be the LS community, GM Fanbase, Ford group, or the subject of this event , low power. We’ve heard crazy stories from everyone in the car community about these particular types of car people going out and turning their stock 383 V-8 in the supercar slang powerhouses was a little more than parts they found at a swap meet. Well, that’s exactly how the 2022 Mopar show went down when the Don Garlit collection made an appearance.
Autoblog
Ford CEO wants to end haggling for electric cars — and two-thirds of dealers agree
Buying an electric Ford could soon mirror experiences at upstart EV-makers like Tesla and Rivian. Nearly two-thirds of Ford's 3,000 U.S. dealerships have agreed to new no-haggle EV sales standards, CEO Jim Farley said Monday at a conference in Detroit, signaling a next-step for Ford as it aims to become the U.S. No. 1 seller of EVs.
Autoblog
Travis Pastrana does Florida Man things in latest Gymkhana video
This year we're getting not one, but two Gymkhana videos from the folks at Hoonigan. Ken Block already spent some time in Las Vegas with a custom electric Audi in the first one. For the second one, Travis Pastrana takes the series a little back to its roots with a turbo Subaru. And with the setting in Florida, you better believe there's some Florida Man action with lifted trucks and jet ski motorcycles among other things.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Top Speed
1967 Porsche 911R - The Grand-Daddy Of The 911 GT3
Ferdinand Karl Piech, the ex-VW group CEO and the grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, is an icon who turned Volkswagen into the automotive giant that owns a multitude of prestigious brands. As he famously stated "All I ever wanted to do was build cars" and his early days at Porsche proved he was pretty damn good at it. One of the best examples to prove the same is the 1967 911R - the lightest 911 ever built!
Autoblog
Euro-market Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge add efficiency, range
Volvo's tweaked the powertrain specs for the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge in Europe in both front- and all-wheel-drive trims. (We don't get the FWD versions here, only the AWD models.) First reported by CarsUK as a rumor, Autocar dug into the details after the new models hit some EU configurators. The big change there is that the front-drivers are now rear-drivers, engineers moving the single motor to the rear axle in the name of efficiency. The battery in the single-motor cars stays the same size at 67 kWh, but motor output rises from 228 horsepower to 235 hp. Even better, the C40 Recharge goes from an estimated 270 miles on a charge to 296 miles, the XC40 Recharge goes from an estimated 260 miles on a charge to 286 miles on the WLTP cycle.
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno drops top on a 1967 Ferrari 365 California Spyder
Jay Leno doesn't own any Ferraris, but he does drive them occasionally. On a recent episode of "Jay Leno's Garage," he took a spin in a 1967 Ferrari 365 California Spyder that's part of the Nethercutt Collection. Situated not far from Leno's Los Angeles-area garage, the Nethercutt Collection is chock...
Top Speed
This Turbocharged Harley-Davidson Has 250 Horsepower And Hits 180-MPH!
Straight-line speed and Harley-Davidson are barely used in the same sentence. After all, the MoCo is known for its highway munching beasts and the entire American experience, rather than top speed and 0-62mph times. However, this doesn’t mean Harley-Davidsons can’t move quickly or reach seriously fast speeds. All they need is the right set of mods, and YouTuber Bikes And Beards just hit the sweet spot with his Harley-Davidson Road King.
