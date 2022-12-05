Grayson Waller Effect segment announced for WWE NXT

Waller will be joined by his fellow men's Iron Survivor Challenge participants.

A Grayson Waller Effect segment will be part of the lineup for this Tuesday's NXT.

While attending last weekend's UFC event, Grayson Waller posted a video revealing that he'll be hosting a new edition of his Grayson Waller Effect talk show on NXT this Tuesday night. The episode is the go-home show for NXT Deadline.

The segment is set to feature Waller and the four other wrestlers who will be competing in the men's Iron Survivor Challenge match at this Saturday's Deadline special. Waller, Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh, and either Von Wagner, Axiom, or Andre Chase will be the men's Iron Survivor Challenge participants. A match between Wagner, Axiom, and Chase on Tuesday's NXT will determine the final entrant.

The Iron Survivor Challenge is a 25-minute match where the wrestler who has earned the most falls at the end will be declared the winner. There will be a men's Iron Survivor Challenge and a women's Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline, with the winners becoming the number one contenders to the NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship.

Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, Kiana James, and either Wendy Choo, Fallon Henley, or Indi Hartwell will be the women's Iron Survivor Challenge participants.

