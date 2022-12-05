Women who used stolen credit card at Manhattan store sought by NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for two women accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases at a Manhattan store, officials said Sunday.

According to officials, at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 25, a blonde and a brunette woman used the stolen credit card and buy merchandise at the Village Hemp Shop on MacDougal Street in Greenwich Village.

The 34-year-old owner of the credit card wasn’t sure when or where the card was taken, police said.

The women are seen wearing black face masks inside the shop.

The first woman is described as 5-foot-4 with a slim build, long blond hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, dark blue jeans and white shoes.

The second woman is described as being 5-foot-2, with a slim build, dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).