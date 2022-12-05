ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Women who used stolen credit card at Manhattan store sought by NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMyXH_0jXtbtJk00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for two women accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases at a Manhattan store, officials said Sunday.

According to officials, at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 25, a blonde and a brunette woman used the stolen credit card and buy merchandise at the Village Hemp Shop on MacDougal Street in Greenwich Village.

The 34-year-old owner of the credit card wasn’t sure when or where the card was taken, police said.

The women are seen wearing black face masks inside the shop.

The first woman is described as 5-foot-4 with a slim build, long blond hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, dark blue jeans and white shoes.

The second woman is described as being 5-foot-2, with a slim build, dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 70th Precinct in Coney Island are searching for a man who held up a Coney Island Avenue business on Friday. According to police, the man entered the business at 1152 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn and pulled a gun on an employee. Waving the gun at multiple victims, the suspect forced the employee to open the cash register. The suspect took the money from the register and fled the scene. Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the armed suspect, a black male, wearing a light-colored The post NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Attacker slaps phone from man’s hand in Bronx stabbing

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the arm in the Bronx, police said Sunday. The suspect walked up to the 59-year-old victim on University Avenue on Dec. 4 and slapped the man’s phone from his hands, officials said. The attacker stabbed the man, then fled toward Featherbed Lane. The […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Bentley driver with $41K hidden on him stabbed repeatedly during attempted robbery

A young Bentley driver was stabbed multiple times by a group of attackers during an attempted robbery in Queens on Friday — but was able to keep the $41,000 he had hidden in his jacket, cops said. The 20-year-old victim told cops the incident began around 10:30 p.m. when he parked his car at 194th Street and 75th Avenue in Fresh Meadows and was approached by a stranger who started a conversation with him. When the victim got out of his luxury car, he was attacked by the man and two other men he didn’t know, cops said. One of the attackers...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Man gropes teen girl, 14, on Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A man groped a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Thursday, police said. The victim was standing on the southbound D train around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect groped her as the train entered the 18th Ave subway station, police said. The suspect ran...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Gunman in NYC dollar store, gas station armed robbery spree found guilty

NEW YORK, NY – A gunman wanted for at least 14 armed robberies in New York City has been found guilty in federal court. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced yesterday that a jury returned a guilty verdict against Justin Hampton for robbery, armed robbery, and possession of firearms.  Hampton is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1, 2023, by United States District Judge John P. Cronan. “Justin Hampton terrorized hardworking New Yorkers with his three-week spree of gunpoint robberies, brandishing a loaded firearm and stealing cash, lottery tickets, and cigarettes.  A The post Gunman in NYC dollar store, gas station armed robbery spree found guilty appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman dead after being stabbed in the neck in Harlem: NYPD

Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was stabbed to death inside a Harlem apartment on Sunday evening, police said. She was stabbed in the neck in an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. She […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man has $150K in jewelry stolen in NYC subway station: NYPD

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the location of the subway station. CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is missing $150,000 worth of jewelry after thieves switched his backpack while he retrieved his MetroCard from his wallet at the Canal Street and Broadway Station, according to police. The man, 52, told police […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Jabari Burrell charged in NYC triple murder of three female relatives

A Brooklyn man has been charged with the grisly triple murder of three female relatives in Queens. Jabari Burrell, 22, was arrested Friday on three counts of murder in the gruesome Nov. 18 slayings. He is accused of fatally stabbing Hyacinth Brown-Johnson, 65, her 47-year-old daughter, Latoya Gordon — who is the suspect’s aunt — and Brown-Johnson’s stepdaughter, Patrice Johnson, cops said. The Queens man had been awaiting extradition to the Big Apple after being apprehended in Virginia, cops and law enforcement sources said. Burrell previously waived his Miranda rights and gave cops specific details on how he killed each of his victims, including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

66-year-old man violently attacked and slashed on NYC subway train in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – A 66-year-old man was slashed in the head and ear in an unprovoked attack aboard a New York City subway train in Manhattan on Thursday. Police said the incident happened at around 3:15 am on the southbound 6 train as it approached the 33rd Street and Park Avenue station. “A 66-year-old man was slashed in the head and ear by the suspect in an unprovoked attack,” police said. Detectives released a photo of the suspect captured on nearby surveillance video. No arrests have been made. The post 66-year-old man violently attacked and slashed on NYC subway train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy