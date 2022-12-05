Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Related
Andrew Armstrong commits to Arkansas
Former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has committed to transfer to the Arkansas Razorbacks, he announced Sunday evening following an official visit in Fayetteville (Ark.). "I came to Arkansas to win," Armstrong said. "I came to Arkansas just because the coaches make me feel like it's home. I'm all...
nwahomepage.com
Andrew Armstrong gives Arkansas visit high marks
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted three recruits this weekend including Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, is one of Arkansas’ top targets out of the transfer portal. As a sophomore this season, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. “The visit was good,”...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas adds Jacolby Criswell
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Morrilton and North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell has committed to Arkansas. Criswell, 6-1, 205, committed to the Hogs while on his official visit to Arkansas this weekend. He announced his decision on Twitter. “Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett describes ‘emotional’ Burlsworth Trophy acceptance speech
NEW YORK — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had the unusual experience Monday of finding out he was a Heisman Trophy finalist while awaiting word on another award. While getting the news about a trip to New York was no doubt special, Bennett’s acceptance speech later that night proved the first award carried great importance, too.
Kait 8
Arkansas State women’s basketball to face No. 21 Arkansas in Fayetteville for first time since 1980
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball (4-4) will have another tough road test, going on the road to face #21 Arkansas (11-0) at Bud Walton Arena Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM on the SEC Network. The Red Wolves will return the home-and-home after falling 94-71 to the...
bestofarkansassports.com
Showing Fans What the Wingspan Fuss Was All About + More Insights from Oklahoma Win
TULSA, Okla. — Anthony Black introduced himself to the country at the Maui Invitational. Not long afterward, Nick Smith Jr. reminded everyone why he was a projected top-5 draft pick as soon as he returned to action. That left just one of the talented trio of McDonald’s All-Americans waiting...
Arkansas targeting Ron Roberts for defensive coordinator
Arkansas has targeted former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts in its search for a new play-caller, sources tell 247Sports. Arkansas is seeking to replace Barry Odom, who left the Hogs this week to become UNLV’s head coach. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman interviewed Roberts this week as interest from other schools in the veteran assistant increases, the sources said. Roberts was No. 1 on HawgSports' coaching search Hot Board this week.
Arkansas' Eric Musselman discusses life after Trevon Brazile Following 88-78 Win Over Oklahoma
Arkansas played its first game of the season since losing star Trevon Brazile to a torn ACL and pulled out an impressive 88-78 away victory Tuesday over Oklahoma. After the win, head coach Eric Musselman praised his team's performance but said the Razorbacks are still adjusting to losing their leading scorer.
Arkansas needs elevated play from talented tandem
No. 9 Arkansas (8-1) is going to need a combination of everyone to pitch in and fill the void of everything versatile forward Trevon Brazile brought to the table, but the two names most frequently mentioned when it comes to gobbling up the minutes made available in his absence are freshman Jordan Walsh and senior Jalen Graham.
Arkansas' Offered Transfer Targets & Visitors
The first week of the transfer window produced several new offers extended by Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. With so many new names and bios to track on a daily basis, we're simplifying things for you to keep everything all in one place. We'll continue to add a slide...
BREAKING: JUCO DL Jykeveous Hibbler commits to NC State
Northwest Mississippi JUCO defensive lineman Jykeveous Hibbler has committed to NC State. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Hibbler took his official visit to Raleigh this past weekend and 48 hours on campus sealed the deal for the talented defensive lineman. Hibbler had a breakout season this fall for the Rangers, tallying 41...
Porter Moser previews Crimson and Cardinal Classic against Arkansas
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners have another chance for a huge RPI boost this weekend when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic in Tulsa. Tip off is set for 12 p.m. CT Saturday inside BOK Center. In advance, head coach Porter Moser met...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban visits Arkansas 4-Star TE commit
Nick Saban and Alabama football’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins visited Arkansas four-star tight end commit, Luke Hasz Thursday. Hasz attends Bixby High School in Oklahoma, and he garners a four-star rating, according to multiple recruiting outlets. He is currently committed to the Razorbacks. The four-star recruit officially visited Alabama in June.
NC State set to hire Garett Tujague as next OL coach
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State is set to make another hire on the coaching staff with Virginia’s Garett Tujague taking over as the next offensive line coach, according to multiple reports. Michael Clark of Pack Pride already passed along the news to Pack Pride subscribers on Saturday. Clark pasted...
southeasthoops.com
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Hogs Move Forward Without Brazile
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Arkansas vs. Oklahoma prediction for the December 10 matchup in Tulsa. The Razorbacks head into the contest without star forward Trevon Brazile, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Meanwhile, the Sooners are off to a 7-2 start this season with wins over Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Nebraska, and more.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Barry Odom will attempt to bring key defensive coach from Arkansas to UNLV, per report
Barry Odom is expected to bring a key defensive coach with him from Arkansas to UNLV, as the former Razorbacks defensive coordinator fills out his new staff. Odom is targeting linebackers coach Michael Scherer, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic reported, as the 29-year old former Mizzou star linebacker played and coached for Odom. Feldman added that Scherer is expected to get a coordinator role at UNLV.
4-star FSU DT commit KJ Sampson on NC State OV: 'I had a really good time'
Four-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. recaps NC State official visit, his relationship with the coaching staff and more.
Arvest Ballpark to host final round of GAC Baseball Championships
The Great American Conference announced on Dec. 8 that Arvest Ballpark will serve as the site for the four-team final round of the 2023 GAC Baseball Championships.
KHBS
Human remains identified in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock identified human remains found in Bella Vista as 46-year-old Matthew Loftin. Loftin had been missing since September of 2021. Investigators said someone discovered a skull near the Buckingham Trailhead of the Back 40 trail on Oct. 30.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0