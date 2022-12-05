ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Andrew Armstrong commits to Arkansas

Former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has committed to transfer to the Arkansas Razorbacks, he announced Sunday evening following an official visit in Fayetteville (Ark.). "I came to Arkansas to win," Armstrong said. "I came to Arkansas just because the coaches make me feel like it's home. I'm all...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Andrew Armstrong gives Arkansas visit high marks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted three recruits this weekend including Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, is one of Arkansas’ top targets out of the transfer portal. As a sophomore this season, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. “The visit was good,”...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas adds Jacolby Criswell

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Morrilton and North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell has committed to Arkansas. Criswell, 6-1, 205, committed to the Hogs while on his official visit to Arkansas this weekend. He announced his decision on Twitter. “Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas targeting Ron Roberts for defensive coordinator

Arkansas has targeted former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts in its search for a new play-caller, sources tell 247Sports. Arkansas is seeking to replace Barry Odom, who left the Hogs this week to become UNLV’s head coach. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman interviewed Roberts this week as interest from other schools in the veteran assistant increases, the sources said. Roberts was No. 1 on HawgSports' coaching search Hot Board this week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas needs elevated play from talented tandem

No. 9 Arkansas (8-1) is going to need a combination of everyone to pitch in and fill the void of everything versatile forward Trevon Brazile brought to the table, but the two names most frequently mentioned when it comes to gobbling up the minutes made available in his absence are freshman Jordan Walsh and senior Jalen Graham.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas' Offered Transfer Targets & Visitors

The first week of the transfer window produced several new offers extended by Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. With so many new names and bios to track on a daily basis, we're simplifying things for you to keep everything all in one place. We'll continue to add a slide...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

BREAKING: JUCO DL Jykeveous Hibbler commits to NC State

Northwest Mississippi JUCO defensive lineman Jykeveous Hibbler has committed to NC State. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Hibbler took his official visit to Raleigh this past weekend and 48 hours on campus sealed the deal for the talented defensive lineman. Hibbler had a breakout season this fall for the Rangers, tallying 41...
RALEIGH, NC
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban visits Arkansas 4-Star TE commit

Nick Saban and Alabama football’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins visited Arkansas four-star tight end commit, Luke Hasz Thursday. Hasz attends Bixby High School in Oklahoma, and he garners a four-star rating, according to multiple recruiting outlets. He is currently committed to the Razorbacks. The four-star recruit officially visited Alabama in June.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

NC State set to hire Garett Tujague as next OL coach

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State is set to make another hire on the coaching staff with Virginia’s Garett Tujague taking over as the next offensive line coach, according to multiple reports. Michael Clark of Pack Pride already passed along the news to Pack Pride subscribers on Saturday. Clark pasted...
RALEIGH, NC
southeasthoops.com

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Hogs Move Forward Without Brazile

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Arkansas vs. Oklahoma prediction for the December 10 matchup in Tulsa. The Razorbacks head into the contest without star forward Trevon Brazile, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Meanwhile, the Sooners are off to a 7-2 start this season with wins over Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Nebraska, and more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Barry Odom will attempt to bring key defensive coach from Arkansas to UNLV, per report

Barry Odom is expected to bring a key defensive coach with him from Arkansas to UNLV, as the former Razorbacks defensive coordinator fills out his new staff. Odom is targeting linebackers coach Michael Scherer, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic reported, as the 29-year old former Mizzou star linebacker played and coached for Odom. Feldman added that Scherer is expected to get a coordinator role at UNLV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Human remains identified in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock identified human remains found in Bella Vista as 46-year-old Matthew Loftin. Loftin had been missing since September of 2021. Investigators said someone discovered a skull near the Buckingham Trailhead of the Back 40 trail on Oct. 30.
BELLA VISTA, AR
247Sports

247Sports

