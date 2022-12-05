ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Eric Church Reveals First Look Inside His Upcoming Nashville Bar, Chief’s

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZMnb_0jXtbkcR00

If you’ve ever been to Nashville in recent years, then you know that Broadway is beginning to fill up with tons of nightclubs disguising themselves as country bars, that tend to do everything but display true, authentic country music.

So, when Eric Church announced that he has a bar coming to Nashville in 2023, it was a breath of fresh air. Or, at least we hope so…

Appropriately named Chief’s, the space will be a 6-story bar, BBQ restaurant and music venue

The new venue will be located at 200 Broadway, in the building that formerly housed Cotton Eyed Joe, and will be right beside John Rich’s Redneck Riviera.

Church bought the building for $24.5 million from Rich along with Ben Weprin, founder of boutique venture capital firm AJ Capital Partners, which also owns the building housing the famous Exit/In music venue in Nashville and is best known for its chain of Graduate Hotels across the country.

He’s also bringing in a taste of his local Carolinas by partnering with famous BBQ chef Rodney Scott, the James Beard Award-winning pitmaster and founder of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, for the bar’s food program, which will be served from the rooftop and contain all-weather seating for visitors.

And to set itself apart from the other artist bars in downtown Nashville, Chief’s plans to feature a two-story seated music venue that would be able to host ticketed live events.

He even said himself:

“Like everything we do with our music, the same care and consideration has gone into every detail of this place. It will be unrivaled downtown. I can’t wait to play here.”

With that being said, the man himself is offering a first look via Instagram.

The bar will feature a ticketed music venue where Church will be playing himself, along with badass designs and more than 3,000 Church concert posters scattered all on the floor, walls, and ceiling.

It will also have a studio that’s made live for broadcasting Church’s Outsiders Radio Channel on SiriusXM, and will feature legendary Carolina pitmaster Rodney Scott, who is known for his award winning BBQ.

The restaurant will be on the rooftop as well, overlooking the skyline of Nashville.

Just judging by the pictures, this place is already living up to the hype surrounding it.

Needless to say, it’ll be a nice change of pace from the tired glitz and glam that Broadway has turned into over the years.

Check it out:

