Jim Belushi, Christina Ochoa Join Cast Of ‘Fight Another Day’ As Filming Continues In Toronto Area

By Melanie Goodfellow
 6 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Jim Belushi and Christina Ochoa have joined Canadian director and action specialist James Mark’s deadly combat drama Fight Another Day , as the production continues to shoot on location in the Greater Toronto Area, through to early 2023.

The pair join previously announced cast members Martin Kove, Kevin Nash and Eric Johnson as well as UFC legends Ken Shamrock and Chuck “the iceman” Liddell.

Johnson ( Fifty Shades Darker , Vikings ) stars as tough cop Ryan Taylor, who is transported to a dystopian future, where he is forced to enter a deadly combat tournament in order to return to his past.

Belushi will play a low-level security guard with plans to retire when he decides to help Animal Kingdom star Ochoa’s character Isabell with her scheme to get Ryan back.

The project is produced by Bruno Marino ( Gridlocked , Uncharted: The Fan Film) at film and TV company High Star Entertainment with Mark’s Kemodo Entertainment.

Marino said Ochoa was a “welcome addition to the cast” adding the role required someone “who could her own amidst a band of gladiators.”

This film marks the fourth producer/director collaboration between Marino and Kemodo’s respective companies High Star Entertainment and Kemodo Entertainment.

Paris-based sales company WTFilms is handling international sales on the production, having previously looked after Contro l and Enhanced .

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Deadline Joins With LA3C For Special Contenders Event: 12 Movies, 20 Filmmakers & Stars And More

Partnering with this weekend’s inaugural LA3C, developed by Deadline parent company PMC, Deadline’s signature Contenders event hits downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for a hybrid in-person/virtual edition and final Contenders opportunity before Oscar nomination voting begins. With films not previously highlighted at our previous Los Angeles and New York outings earlier in the fall, Sony Pictures’ A Man Called Otto and The Woman King, Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin, Apple Original Films’ Emancipation and Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye will be front and center for voters and the public at the event at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live. Also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tom Hanks Talks Working With A Cat & His Son Truman In ‘A Man Called Otto’ – Contenders LA3C

Following in the footsteps of a massively successful novel, and then the Oscar-nominated 2015 Swedish blockbuster A Man Called Ove, Tom Hanks stars in the English-language remake, A Man Called Otto. It was reinvented to take place in Pittsburgh but still features a central character who is about cranky as they come — a lonely widower who basically wants to end it all but who, with the help of a group of memorable neighbors and one colorful cat named Schmagel, finds hope and heart and a reason for living. RELATED: Deadline’s The Contenders LA3C: Full Coverage Hanks of course plays that...
Georgia Holt Dies: Mother Of Cher, Actress, Model And Singer Was 96

Georgia Holt, best known as Cher’s mother but an actress, model, and singer in her own right, has died. Cher confirmed the death on social media. Holt was 96 and no details on her death were given, although it was previously revealed she was hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this year. Cher said she had been “very careful” to avoid exposing her elderly mother to any potential illnesses during the pandemic. “We have a little bubble that we’ve had all this time,” she said. “We wear masks, and there’s not very many of us. It’s my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant....
GEORGIA STATE
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter

Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
TACOMA, WA
Patti LaBelle Show Stopped By Bomb Threat, Theater Evacuated, Show Postponed

A bomb threat halted a Patti LaBelle concert in Milwaukee Saturday night, with the confused singer hustled off-stage by security in the middle of talking to the audience. The Riverside Theater incident was captured on social media (see below). Two men rushed on stage and grabbed LaBelle, who initially was shocked and exclaimed, “Hold up. Wait!” The audience at first laughed at the incident, thinking it was part of the show. But when the backing musicians also abandoned the stage, that attitude changed to confusion. The house lights came up and the crowd then exited in an orderly fashion. Authorities evacuated everyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, Jimmy Fallon & Others Cuffed With “Insidious” NFT Endorsements Suit; Manager Guy Oseary & Universal TV Named As Defendants Too

Looks like a good old fashion cash grab celebrity endorsement has become a bit more fraught when it comes to the digital marketplace nowadays. Less than a month after the likes of Larry David, Tom Brady Gisele Bundchen, and Stephen Curry were sued for bringing their well compensated star power to pitch now collapsed cryptocurrency firm FTX, a new class action filed in federal court aims to take the Golden State Warriors superstar and a pantheon of big names to the financial woodshed over shilling Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs for hidden payoffs. It’s an action that turns the spotlight uncomfortably not just...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Terrence O’Hara Dies: ‘NCIS,‘ ‘Smallville’ & ‘Angel’ TV Director Was 76

Terrence O’Hara, a television director known for his work on shows like NCIS, Smallville and Angel, has died. He was 76. In an Instagram post, O’Hara’s daughter Maddie confirmed the death of her father was Monday, December 5 due to cancer. “I never thought I’d be writing those words— it’s surreal. I’ve always imagined him walking me down the aisle, watching his grandkids grow up, and getting old at the lake with my mom. But cancers a bitch, and his life was cut too short,” she shared. “He’s been quietly battling for the past 5 years, this whole time, directing, working, fighting,...
Helen Slayton-Hughes Dies: ‘Parks And Recreation’ Actor Was 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes, a prolific character actor with small parts in scores of television shows and films but best known for her recurring role as court stenographer Ethel Beavers on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, has died. She was 92. Her family announced her death on Facebook yesterday, writing, “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one. -With love: The Hughes family” No additional details were immediately available. Coming late in life to professional TV and film acting – she had...
Lizzo Steps In As Musical Guest For ‘Saturday Night Live’s Last Show Of 2022 After Yeah Yeah Yeahs Pull Out

Saturday Night Live‘s next episode on December 17 with host Austin Butler will feature musical guest Lizzo. She is stepping in for previously announced musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced that they are pulling out of SNL because of the band’s guitarist Nick Zinner’s ongoing battle with pneumonia. (You can see their post below.) He had been dealing with the illness for the past month but has not recovered enough to perform. A couple of days ago, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs also canceled their appearance at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas which had been scheduled for tonight. Lizzo...
‘Thirteen Lives’ Director Ron Howard & Star Joel Edgerton On The Commitment To Cultural Authenticity And Painting An Intimate Portrait Of This Harrowing Journey — Contenders LA3C

Thirteen Lives tells the true story of the attempt to rescue a group of young boys and their soccer coach who are trapped in a system of flooding underground caves in Thailand. This isn’t the first time that this story has been told, having been the subject of several documentaries previously, but director Ron Howard saw this film as an opportunity to paint a more intimate portrait of such a harrowing mission. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders LA3C panel, Howard and Joel Edgerton, who plays cave diver Richard Harris, spoke about the delicacy of the story and the importance of cultural authenticity during production...
‘The Holiday Sitter’: Hallmark’s First Christmas Movie Featuring Same-Sex Couple Is For “Other People In The World Who Want To Be Acknowledged”

Starring in a Hallmark Christmas movie today isn’t much different than appearing in Mean Girls 18 years ago, says star Jonathan Bennett: just like he did with Lindsay Lohan in 2004, he “meet cutes” an attractive single in a rom-com type setting in The Holiday Sitter. This time, however, Bennett is making a little history: the movie debuting Dec. 11 at 8. p.m. marks the first time a Hallmark holiday flick revolves around a same-sex couple. In this case, Bennett plays a confirmed bachelor named Sam who agrees to watch his teen nephew and young niece while their parents are...
Los Angeles Councilman Brawls With Activist At Christmas Party – Update

UPDATE: The Los Angeles Police Department’s Detective Support and Vice Division, Threat Management Unit says it is investigating an altercation that occurred involving a Los Angeles City Councilmember during a community event. Police said they responded around 6:30 PM Friday in the 3500 block of Valley Boulevard to a radio call of a large fight. Police said Councilman Kevin De Leon “was approached by multiple community members who blocked his path of travel as he attempted to leave the building. It was during this encounter that an allegation was made by one male, identified as Jason Reedy, of headbutting, pushing, and punching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Close-Up: How ‘Bones And All’ Star Taylor Russell Got That Meaty Role In Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Romance

“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old,” says Taylor Russell. “So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewelry store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving.” She laughs. “Yeah, I’ve dipped my toe in a few different sectors.” Surprisingly, the job that probably proved useful in later life was a short stint in a butcher’s shop: handling all that raw meat must have come in handy when Luca Guadagnino came calling with the female lead for his stylish new horror project, an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s acclaimed 2016 YA novel Bones and...
Aubrey Plaza Salutes Her Late ‘Parks And Recreation’ Castmate Helen Slayton-Hughes

Aubrey Plaza took to social media today to remember her former Parks and Recreation costar Helen Slayton-Hughes, who died this week at age 92. Hughes-Slayton played Ethel Beavers on the NBC sitcom. No cause of death has been given. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Helen Slayton-Hughes Dies: 'Parks And Recreation' Actor Was 92 Related Story Aubrey Plaza On Doing 'The White Lotus' And 'Little Demon' Before Joining 'Megalopolis': "I've Been Busy For 10 Years" “It was always Ethel Beavers. Always,” Plaza wrote, including one shot of her and Slayton-Hughes doing a scene together on the comedy series, Rest in Peace Helen.  “You were so loved and admired and I wanna be you when I grow up ❤️❤️❤️,” Plaza added in the caption.  More from DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo GalleryHelen Slayton-Hughes Dies: 'Parks And Recreation' Actor Was 92Aubrey Plaza On Doing 'The White Lotus' And 'Little Demon' Before Joining 'Megalopolis': "I've Been Busy For 10 Years"Best of Deadline50 Iconic Motor Vehicles in Film History Gallery: From ‘Bullitt,’ ‘Grease' & ‘Back To The Future’ To 'Mad Max' & MoreRed Sea International Film Festival 2022: Best Of The Red Carpet GalleryFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos
Viola Davis On Why ‘The Woman King’ Was Vital To Make Despite Everyone Turning It Down – Contenders LA3C

I was joined at today’s Contenders Film LA3C event by the key people behind the hit epic The Woman King, which was just named to the prestigious list of AFI’s Top 10 Movies of the Year. It also scored a rare A+ Cinemascore during its opening weekend in September, proving it has not only critical acclaim but also that from the audience. The funny thing is this story of a band of all-female African warriors defending their kingdom in the 1800s was turned down by every studio the filmmakers approached until they finally got a yes from Sony’s TriStar Pictures....
James Cameron Pans Marvel VFX: “Not Even Close” To ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ – Watch

Maverick filmmaker James Cameron has again come after Marvel — this time, drawing an unfavorable comparison between the studio’s ILM-produced VFX and those overseen by Weta for his forthcoming 20th tentpole, Avatar: The Way of Water. When asked in a recent video interview with Comicbook.com (which you can view above) about the extreme amount of visual effects work being produced today — first and foremost, for superhero-driven programming — Cameron acknowledged its positive impact in driving the art form forward.  “Obviously, the big comic book superhero films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry, and the rising tide of technique raises...
Fresh Face: ‘Aftersun’ Star Frankie Corio On Adding “Humor And Hyperness” To Her Breakout Role In ‘Aftersun’; Now She’s Moving On To ‘The Bagman’

WHO Frankie Corio Age: 12 Hometown: Livingston, Scotland WHAT In her debut role in Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, Frankie Corio is Sophie, the pre-teen daughter to Paul Mescal’s Calum. On a Turkish vacation, the emotional ebb and flow of their relationship takes center-stage. As a young, single father, Calum is wracked by a kind of existential pain that includes the loss of his own dreams. Bogged down by his personal demons and unresolved traumas, he is at turns both a loving and distant father. While Sophie struggles to understand her father’s fluctuating moods, her love emerges through the lens of the camera she constantly trains on...
‘Mean Girls’ Musical At Paramount Sets Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey To Star

Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey join the ensemble cast of Paramount Pictures’ new Mean Girls film based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical in the roles of Cady, Regina, Janis and Damian, respectively. Lorne Michaels is producing with Tina Fey. Erin David, Caroline Maroney, and Micah Frank are overseeing for Broadway Video, and Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond for Little Stranger. Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are directing with Fey writing the adaptation. The film is based on the stage musical Mean Girls written by Fey, with music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Paramount Pictures is adapting the new film...
Deadline

