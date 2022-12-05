Jim Belushi, Christina Ochoa Join Cast Of ‘Fight Another Day’ As Filming Continues In Toronto Area

EXCLUSIVE : Jim Belushi and Christina Ochoa have joined Canadian director and action specialist James Mark’s deadly combat drama Fight Another Day , as the production continues to shoot on location in the Greater Toronto Area, through to early 2023.

The pair join previously announced cast members Martin Kove, Kevin Nash and Eric Johnson as well as UFC legends Ken Shamrock and Chuck “the iceman” Liddell.

Johnson ( Fifty Shades Darker , Vikings ) stars as tough cop Ryan Taylor, who is transported to a dystopian future, where he is forced to enter a deadly combat tournament in order to return to his past.

Belushi will play a low-level security guard with plans to retire when he decides to help Animal Kingdom star Ochoa’s character Isabell with her scheme to get Ryan back.

The project is produced by Bruno Marino ( Gridlocked , Uncharted: The Fan Film) at film and TV company High Star Entertainment with Mark’s Kemodo Entertainment.

Marino said Ochoa was a “welcome addition to the cast” adding the role required someone “who could her own amidst a band of gladiators.”

This film marks the fourth producer/director collaboration between Marino and Kemodo’s respective companies High Star Entertainment and Kemodo Entertainment.

Paris-based sales company WTFilms is handling international sales on the production, having previously looked after Contro l and Enhanced .