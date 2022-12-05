Jake Kanter Rejoins Deadline As International Investigations Editor

Jake Kanter has rejoined Deadline as International Investigations Editor based in London.

Kanter returns to Deadline after serving as Media Correspondent for The Times of London since August 2021. During his time at Britain’s original newspaper of record, he broke front-page stories about the BBC, Channel 4 and Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

He previously spent two years with us as International TV Editor, during which time he wrote a number of agenda-setting exclusives on some of the highest-profile companies and organisations in Europe. His deep dive on the disappearance of TV producer Terrence Woods was one of Deadline’s most-read stories of 2020. He also played a key role in originating Deadline’s series The Film That Lit My Fuse and our International Insider newsletter.

Kanter was formerly UK Executive Editor at Business Insider, where he oversaw a 60-strong London bureau, and news editor at UK trade magazine Broadcast. He was chair of the UK’s Broadcasting Press Guild for three years.

In his new role at Deadline, Kanter will focus on international deep dives, investigations, scoops and news-oriented features. He will also contribute as an editor and with on-diary news. He will work closely with the whole international team and will report to Deadline’s International Editor, Andreas Wiseman, and Deadline’s Co-Editors-In-Chief Mike Fleming and Nellie Andreeva. He can be reached at jkanter@deadline.com.

Wiseman said: “We’re so thrilled to welcome back someone of Jake’s calibre to our fantastic international team. Having worked with Jake twice now, I knew this was an opportunity we couldn’t miss. Jake is well known for his rigour, contacts base, professionalism and a string of impactful stories. His new role promises to deliver another exciting strand for our growing audience and will strengthen our position as the entertainment industry’s must-read publication.”