Stafford, VA

DUI suspect arrested in Stafford after allegedly hitting teen with SUV, causing serious injuries

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 43-year-old Woodbridge woman is in custody in Stafford after police say she hit a teen with her SUV while drinking and driving, causing serious injuries.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Choptank Road in the Aquia Harbor area at around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tk4zW_0jXtbURh00
Man dead after single vehicle crash in Middlesex County

It was determined during the initial investigation that 43-year-old Melissa Jones of Woodbridge was drinking while driving and hit a teen walking in the area with her 2000 Dodge Durango SUV. The teen was flown by helicopter to Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit was assisting the Fredericksburg City Police at the time of the incident, but was able to leave the parade to respond to the scene and conduct crash reconstruction.

Stafford woman accused of intentional hit-and-run arrested in Maryland

Jones was charged with drinking while driving, driving while under the influence and maiming while driving under the influence. She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Weatherholtz at 540-658-4400.

WRIC - ABC 8News

