Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Paris Jackson, Courteney Cox, Paris Hilton and more come out for Celine fashion show
Celine debuted its Fall/Winter 2022 collection in Los Angeles on Thursday. The night was full of glitz, glam and plenty of A-listers who stopped by to watch the show. The show, titled "The Age of Indieness," featured models wearing sparkling gowns, metallics and gorgeous sequins. There were also moments where...
Yellowstone's Dawn Olivieri Unpacks Sarah's Ominous Endgame — Plus, Could She Really Be Falling for Jamie?
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s Yellowstone. If you’ve yet to watch, you may want to put off reading this interview until you have. It hardly came as a surprise to Yellowstone fans that mantrap Sarah Atwood was able to so quickly entangle Jamie in her web; she was offering not only hot sex but the governorship to boot! But what did come as a shock in Sunday’s episode (recapped in full here) was the threat that was implied when her lover pointed out that dad John would be hard to beat in a fair fight. “I don’t think we...
Paul McCartney’s Daughter Addresses ‘Paul Is Dead’ Conspiracy Theory
Mary McCartney had to grow up with the conspiracy theory that her father, Paul, was dead, and she finally shares her thoughts on it
Comments / 0