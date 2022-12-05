ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Roberts Gets Whimsical in Moschino Dress Covered in George Clooney Photos at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

By Aaron Royce
 6 days ago
Julia Roberts paid a whimsical tribute to George Clooney while in Washington for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors.

Arriving to the Kennedy Center Opera House, Roberts was wittingly captured on Instagram by stylist Elizabeth Stewart in a Moschino gown. The “Eat Pray Love” star wore a custom design by Jeremy Scott for the occasion, paying tribute to friend George Clooney — one of the evening’s honorees — with numerous prints of his face in gilded portrait frames. The humorous piece was complete with a black long-sleeved bodice, and accessorized with Chopard jewelry.

When it came to footwear, Roberts’ shoes could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely she wore a set of heeled sandals or pointed-toe pumps in a similarly dark hue to match or complement her dress. The styles have become synonymous with Roberts’ style in recent months, from wearing Sole Bliss platforms at the “Ticket to Paradise” premiere to Thom Browne’s Oxford pumps she donned at SeriousFun’s New York City Gala.

The Kennedy Center Honors honor figures in the performing arts field for their longtime contributions to American culture. The occasion includes an awards ceremony, followed by a formal gala at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. This year’s honorees included George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.). The event also featured star-studded guests, including Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Hozier, Sheryl Crow and Ariana DeBose.

PHOTOS: Discover star arrivals at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in the gallery.

