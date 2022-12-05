ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the Celebrities Who Were in Miami During Art Basel, Including Kim Kardashian, Pharrell Williams, and Venus Williams

Now in its 20th year, Art Basel Miami Beach has evolved from a week-long art fair, showcasing high-priced works of art from American, Latin American, European, and Asian galleries, to a major event, surrounded by parties that cross over with fashion, luxury, music, pop culture, and more. That has led to numerous celebrities making the trek down to South Florida for the week, and this year’s iteration was no exception.

Some celebrities have been more public about the fact that they collect art like Leonardo DiCaprio (who previously ranked on ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors list), Pharrell Williams, former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire, Martha Stewart, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams, the latter of whom attended Hauser & Wirth’s elegant party at Carbone on Tuesday night. Others have hinted at having made art purchases in the past like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and more.

Below, a look at some of the celebrities who were spotted in Miami and Miami Beach during this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach.

