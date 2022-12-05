Georgia Favored Over Ohio State in CFP Semifinal

Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Bulldogs are a perfect 13-0 for the first time in program history and won their first SEC Championship since 2017 on Saturday against LSU and have earned the 1-seed. Georgia is a prohibitive -150 favorite to win the national title .

Ohio State (11-1), despite not playing in a conference championship game, has the third-best odds (+350) and earned the 4-seed. USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game opened up a path for the Buckeyes to have a shot to win the national title.

These teams will clash in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga . The winner faces the TCU-Michigan winner.

Ohio State vs. Georgia CFP Semifinal Odds

Spread: Ohio State +6.5 (-110) | Georgia -6.5 (-118)

Ohio State +6.5 (-110) | Georgia -6.5 (-118) Moneyline: Ohio State (+188) | Georgia (-250)

Ohio State (+188) | Georgia (-250) Total : 60.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110)

: 60.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110) Game Info: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Ga.

Ohio State could be getting a break by not having to face Michigan again after suffering a 45-23 home loss two weeks ago.

Instead, the Buckeyes get the heavily favored Bulldogs and their top aerial attack and the nation’s top-scoring defense. Ohio State has averaged 44.5 points per game this season, second only to the Tennessee , but Georgia’s stingy defense has only allowed 12.8 points per game, second only to Illinois .

