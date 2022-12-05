Read full article on original website
5 Spots For Fantastic Live Christmas Trees (Yakima, Selah, Wapato)
Believe it or not, some families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree right before Christmas. It may seem weird, but it can be pretty fun. Not to mention, much less worry when it comes to keeping the pets from destroying it or kids (or adult men) from snooping under the tree. The tradition (at least for the few families I’ve experienced it with) goes like this. Get the tree a couple of days before Christmas. Bring it in and set it up on Christmas Eve. Have the big family dinner, and everyone spends time decorating the tree while Christmas music or movies play in the background. Boom! The tree is all ready for Santa. You go to sleep, and the following morning, you enjoy the gifts and spend time with the family.
5 Hidden Gem Stores in Yakima You Could Consider for Unique Gifts
With Christmas and any holiday or birthday coming up, there are plenty of reasons to visit some great stores right here in our valley. Sure, you have the mainstay stores that have been here for years that have always provided exactly what you need but while you're out doing some gift hunting, consider these places that you may not have thought of for unique gift ideas on your list.
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Selah
Here we are, pretty much a 3rd of the way into December, and been dealing with winter for what feels like forever (technically, winter doesn’t even start till 12/21). I will say the holiday lights on the houses are definitely helping brighten the season. Literally and figuratively. I drove through the neighborhood of West Valley and got some pics of different houses lit up (check those out here), and I went back out the other night to see some more bright lights! This time, I traveled around Selah!
6 Best Yakima Valley Bookstores to Visit on a Cold and Snowy Day
There is nothing like cuddling up with a good book on a cold and snowy day. You can make yourself some hot chocolate or any sort of hot beverage and unwind as you get lost in a story. I’m old enough to remember when we had a Barnes and Nobles in Union Gap near the Valley Mall. I was so devastated when it closed down. We fortunately however, still have some amazing Yakima Valley bookshops we can visit on a cold and snowy Yakima Valley day.
These 4 Yakima Valley Spots Have the Best Pizza Crusts
Here’s the Top 4 Yakima Valley Spots With the Best Pizza Crusts. I love to dip my pizza crusts in a thing of ranch sauce but recently, I discovered that pizza crusts taste even better dipped in Caesar salad dressing. Who knew?! This delicious and mouth-watering revelation came to me after my recent order of a pepperoni and cheese personal pan pizza at Round Table Pizza in West Valley. This culinary delight led me to thinking about which Yakima Valley spots have the best pizza crusts (so that I can continue my newfound tradition of dipping my crusts in Caesar dressing).
If The Characters from White Lotus Came to Yakima Valley They Would Go Here
If The Characters from White Lotus Came to Yakima Valley... The White Lotus Season 2 finale is upon us this weekend and we cannot wait to see who ends up dead at the end of the episode 7. WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT WHO ENDS UP DEAD IN THE WHITE LOTUS...
3 Suggestions For Future Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fests at Yakima State Fair Park!
The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest is in full gear, and I have heard nothing but positive comments and praise about the event (for an official review, click here). I, myself, finally got a chance to take a drive and I have to say, I was blown away. They’ve done an amazing job and it was indeed a feast for my eyes. Although, I do have a few suggestions for the fourth and even fifth annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest.
Join the $20 Red Kettle Challenge Saturday and Raise Beyond $10k
You've probably heard the familiar ringing of bells this holiday season as you rush inside stores to grab whatever is needed for meals and beyond and you may or may not already drop a bit of cash in the Red Kettle but this Saturday there is a local challenge that is sure to make a difference in the lives of many.
3 Cheery Reasons to Visit the Ellensburg Night Market This Month
3 Cheery Reasons to Visit the Ellensburg Night Market This Month. Here are 3 cheery reasons to visit the Ellensburg Holiday Night Market!. This is the final month to see the Ellensburg Night Market!. Night Markets are fun!. Donkeys!. Keep reading to find out more about each of these three...
The Top 5 Hot Chocolate Spots in Yakima to Warm Your Soul
It is my favorite time of year. Although, I’m pretty sure my reasoning for this feeling differs from others. People who love December usually point the finger at Christmas, snow, or all the festivities this time of year brings. However, for me, it’s that pumpkin flavor everything is gone, and we are now into chocolate & peppermint season. Before anyone attacks me waving their pumpkin pom-poms, just let me say how you had your two months (taking into account Halloween AND Thanksgiving). Settle down and put your weird taste buds away for another year. This is peppermint & chocolate’s time to shine.
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave [PHOTOS]
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave in Yakima. What would you like to see replace the old 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave? It was a very strange day when the 7-Eleven closed earlier this year. The employees were distraught to find out that they would soon be losing their jobs. Customers were irate that they no longer had a place to stop in any given moment of the day and pick up last minute items on their way to and from work.
Official Review of the Holiday Light Fest is a Must see in Yakima!
The Christmas season is in full swing around the Yakima Valley, and families everywhere are celebrating Christmas traditions together again. Some celebrate together for the first time since covid started, bringing back old family traditions and fun. However, some of the traditions started during covid are ones we look forward to now every year.
Capitol Theatre Best Extras Series, All is Calm Dec. 16 in Yakima
Just in time for the holiday season. It's another in the Capitol Best Extras series at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima. All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 at The Capitol Theatre. From capitoltheatre.org: It was World War I on the Western Front. Out of the violence a silence,...
Union Gap Lighted Parade & Magical After Party This Sunday
Searching for Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. The season of Christmas Lighted Parades wraps up this Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with Union Gap's Lighted Parade beginning at 6 pm. If you are interested in participating in the actual parade there is still time to enter and there will even be an after-party in the parking lot of Valley Mall!
8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond
8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond. You don’t need to feel lonely if you live in Yakima. If you live alone, you might feel that occasional lonely feeling, especially if you are yearning for the big city. And while Yakima might not be as big of a city as say, Seattle or Portland, there are still things you can do by yourself that will take away your lonely blues.
You Being Naughty or Nice Yakima? Letters to Santa Claus Event
Do You Want to Write a Letter to Santa Yakima Valley?. Whether you've been naughty or nice this year, it's time to take a moment to write what you'd really like for Christmas this year and Santa can decide if you are getting presents or a big lump of coal. You can hand deliver them courtesy of Yakima Parks and Rec for the 3rd Annual Drive-Through Letters to Santa Event.
Grab a Ride on The Yakima Santa Trolley This Christmas
Have you ever had a chance to ride a Yakima Trolley? It's an historical treasure in the city of Yakima and unique to the area. Plus Santa rides the trolley and you can join him! The dates have been set for the annual Santa Trolley. The Santa Trolley rolls through...
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Get You a Ticket
Welcome, welcome, to snow in Yakima. The kids love it as it's fun, you may get a snow day for schools and it's a frozen treat when you're looking for a quick snack*. Grown-ups, however, you think of all the extra chores you didn't ask for. Scraping it off your car, giving yourself a safe path around your home and all that. But what about your sidewalk? Certainly the sidewalk belongs to the city so they should shovel the snow, right? ...right? Well, no. According to the city of Yakima website removing the snow from your part of the sidewalk is 100% your responsibility. Surprise!
The Seasons Presents: John Gasperetti’s Holiday Cabaret in Yakima
Liza Minnelli sang: 'Life is a Cabaret Old Chum, Come to the Cabaret'. Consider that an invitation to come and enjoy a spectacularly festive evening of food, music, laughs, and fun at the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. The Seasons Presents: John Gasperetti's Holiday Cabaret 2022. The Seasons Presents John...
Enjoy 3 Spots with Authentic and Delicious Indian Food in Yakima
Craving Authentic Indian Food in the Yakima Valley?. If you're searching for the flavor of India in the Yakima Valley you have a few different options to calm your cravings. Pro tip if you are new to this, even if you like spicy food, go with a lower number to start with. The flavors and the heat build, worth it but I don't want you to burn your butt too soon!
