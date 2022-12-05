ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

High-speed chase leads to DUI arrest

By Vivian Muniz
 6 days ago

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man on DUI charges after they say he lead them on a high-speed chase through Monroe County.

According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 11:30 p.m. officers saw a car passing multiple vehicles in Swiftwater.

Police chase leads to arrest of wanted man

Police started to follow the car as it continued to pass vehicles in the center turn-only lane but now at high speed.

Officers said they were able to catch up to the driver, on the ramp toward Interstate 80 east.

The driver was found to be driving with a DUI-suspended license and he was arrested for driving under the influence.

