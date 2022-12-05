High-speed chase leads to DUI arrest

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man on DUI charges after they say he lead them on a high-speed chase through Monroe County.

According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 11:30 p.m. officers saw a car passing multiple vehicles in Swiftwater.

Police started to follow the car as it continued to pass vehicles in the center turn-only lane but now at high speed.

Officers said they were able to catch up to the driver, on the ramp toward Interstate 80 east.

The driver was found to be driving with a DUI-suspended license and he was arrested for driving under the influence.

