Areas of snow will pass through western Montana today, however, the bulk of the snow will accumulate in the mountains. Mountain passes along the Montana/Idaho Border could see 1 to 3 inches of snow through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations in the lower elevations will be light, less than 1 inch. Daytime highs will be in the 20s. Overnight lows into Saturday morning will fall into the single digits and teens.

