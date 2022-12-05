Read full article on original website
MSU nursing program receives $4M grant to strengthen training
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University's College of Nursing recently received a $4 million grant to strengthen faculty and preceptor training in rural western states. The grant came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration. The goal of the project is to...
Montana Model United Nations Conference announces high school winners
MISSOULA, Mont. — Five high school seniors placed in the 57th Annual Montana Model United Nations Conference. The conference was held in November when more than 250 students from 12 Montana and Idaho schools participated. Three seniors were from Hellgate High School and two were from Columbia Falls High...
FWP announces muzzleloader season begins Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced muzzleloader season opens this Saturday and runs through Dec. 18. During this season, muzzleloaders should only be used and no other means of taking game is allowed. FWP released the following information:. Muzzleloader season opens on Saturday, Dec. 10, and...
Active shooter hoax calls happening across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Law enforcement across several Montana counties have responded to hoax calls about an active shooter. There has been not evidence of this and no active threats found. The following was sent out by the Office of Attorney General Austin Knudsen:. Law enforcement have responded today to...
A few snow showers today; next weather maker arrives Sunday with more widespread snowfall
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 5 PM Sunday through 5 PM Monday for the Bridger and Castle Mountains, Madison River Valley, Gallatin Valley, Northwest Beaverhead County below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains, Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
American Prairie relocates bison to more tribal nations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The American Prairie has relocated 45 bison from its conservation herd in north central Montana to Native Nations in Montana and Washington. The American Prairie released the following information:. American Prairie is pleased to announce it has relocated 45 bison from its conservation herd in north...
Annual Wreaths Across America event honors veterans' sacrifices
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Wreaths Across America celebration will take place next Saturday to honor the sacrifices of Montana veterans. With help from the community, organizers achieved their goal of having a wreath for every grave at the Montana Veterans Home Cemetery. The celebration takes place at 10...
Widespread snow expected today and Monday impacting travel; colder temperatures next week
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11 AM Monday for the Flathead/Mission Valleys. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 inch in the Flathead Valley, 1 to 3 inches elsewhere, except 3 to 6 inches Big Arm to Polson. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph is expected across the northern Flathead Valley and across southwest Flathead Lake.
Mountain snowfall today; active weather pattern brings more snow through early week
Areas of snow will pass through western Montana today, however, the bulk of the snow will accumulate in the mountains. Mountain passes along the Montana/Idaho Border could see 1 to 3 inches of snow through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations in the lower elevations will be light, less than 1 inch. Daytime highs will be in the 20s. Overnight lows into Saturday morning will fall into the single digits and teens.
Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board, Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet at state capitol
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board and Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet to discuss everything a variety of topics and take public comment. Both parties will hold a separate meeting and a joint meeting. Meetings take place at the state capitol on Dec. 20.
Montana Red Cross seeks blood donors this holiday season
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Red Cross will hold a series of blood drives at locations across western Montana this December. With the holidays approaching, the Red Cross is urgently seeking blood donors and is offering a $10 Amazon gift card or T-shirt for anyone who donates this month. The...
Multiple traffic hazards on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several road hazards on I-90 this morning. -Chains Required For Towing Units westbound until further notice. -Lookout Pass-Exit 0 - Disabled Vehicle in the driving lane eastbound until further notice. Livingston. 0.75 mile east of Junction Interstate 90 Business...
