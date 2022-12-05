Architizer Journal is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. The trees are glittering, the fires are crackling, the mulled wine is flowing, and the Santas are ho, ho, ho-ing. It can only mean one thing — the holiday season is well underway, and for the “organizationally challenged” amongst our readers, Architizer is here to save the day. Let’s be honest; we’ll probably only save you a little bit of time from scrolling through the internet and give you a bit more back for your family and friends — or to watch Christmas movies alone, whichever your preferred tradition may be. However, as the old saying goes, it’s the thought that counts.

2 HOURS AGO