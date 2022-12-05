Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Winter weather continues to impact several BFT routes
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Winter weather continues to snarl traffic throughout the Columbia Basin and several Ben-Franklin Transit routes are currently under snow detours. Check the BFT website or facebook for the very latest route updates. BFT routes currently on detours or delays:. RT 25. RT 1. RT 123. RT 110. RT...
Scary roads ahead. Freezing fog, mix of rain and snow in Tri-Cities forecast
Temperatures to drop again soon.
Tri-City Herald
Moose encountered in southwestern WA for first time. Experts explain what it means
The Mount Rainier National Park Service released a photo of the first recorded moose sighting at Mount Rainier in Washington’s state Thursday. The sighting could be a sign of an increase in moose activity in the southern Cascades, experts say. The park released a tweet depicting a picture of...
Tri-Cities’ Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in Tri-Cities is an experience like no other. Tri-Citians can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good cheer to our...
Enjoy the Snow with Convenient Tri-Cities Sled Delivery Service
It's a snow day in Tri-Cities and you do not have a sled? No problem. Schools Closed in Tri-Cities Area for the 1st Time This Year. Kids all over the Tri-Cities, and all over Washington for that matter, are stuck at home with school canceled because of the 4 or 5 inches of snow we received last night. When I was a kid, everyone instantly went to the best local spot for sledding the day away. Don't have a sled and can't go get one? Believe it or not, there is a way.
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
610KONA
We Asked an AI to Create Pictures of Tri-Cities & the Results are Frightening
Lensa is just the latest photo editing tool to drive the internet into a frenzy. It appeals to the narcissism within all human beings as it creates "avatars" based on pictures users upload to its servers. But it's far from the only AI that's being used to render images. Just...
kpq.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
KOMO News
Storm to bring mountain snow, lowland rain and wind to Puget Sound region
WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington Friday as another weather system is expected to bring lowland rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to the region. The weather system also brings a chance of wet, lowland snow to the Hood Canal area Friday afternoon into...
KING-5
Here's when lowland snow could arrive in western Washington
SEATTLE — Friday night will have the potential for spotty areas of light lowland snow. No significant accumulations are expected as the moisture looks to remain meager across western Washington. The air will be cold enough to drop snow levels to around 800 feet early Friday morning, potentially down to 500 feet where heavier precipitation develops.
Washington state woman missing off Maui after shark spotting
The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Your Winter Driving Habits Could Be Illegal in Washington
It's finally starting to feel like winter here in Washington. While winter brings Christmas and other joyous holidays, it also means colder weather and tough driving conditions. You may have some routines that get you through the tricky winter commute that may actually be illegal. Say you're getting ready for...
Top 5 “Best” Places for a Car Crash in Tri-Cities
There's no turning back now. Snow is on the ground in Tri-Cities and that inevitably means one thing: cars are going in the ditches. For whatever reason, bad weather brings out even worse driving habits that make life on the road and city streets total hell for everyone. Just because you have a lifted truck doesn't mean you are immune to fish-tailing, so slow down a little so the overcorrection is less severe. To all the people who camp in the passing lane just to go fifteen miles per hour, you should move over.
Washington resident searched for this recipe the most in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington's top Google search for this year was not a public figure, not an event, but a recipe. Marry Me Chicken was the most popular 2022 Google search in Washington state. The chicken recipe has taken the internet by storm and by the looks of it,...
Tri-City Herald
WA is home to 4 of America’s most expensive zip codes. Think you can afford these houses?
With mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high and an economy beginning to falter at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing market sales are beginning to stall, and price growth is grinding. But not at the top end of the market, where the top 100 most expensive zip codes...
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
q13fox.com
26 people died from the flu in WA state
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Friday that 26 people across the state have died from the flu this year. Some local health officials in Western Washington are now recommending people wear masks inside.
Are You Prepared for a Substation Attack in Washington? Here’s What You Need
I want to open this post by saying I am not here to spread fear nor am I here to stir the pot. I also am not here to make light of a very serious situation in North Carolina. However, it would be unwise to look at current events and say, "that couldn't/wouldn't happen here." I am also not here to give copycats fuel. Now that we have gotten that out of the way, let's begin. I will say that this sort of attack hits much closer to home than you realize, as authorities in Oregon and Washington investigate six unsolved substation attacks dating back to November.
ifiberone.com
NWCC: Vantage Highway Fire was Washington's biggest wildfire in 2022
VANTAGE - Despite Washington's somewhat dormant fire season in 2022, our local region happened to be stricken by the state's largest this year. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the 30,659-acre Vantage Highway Fire was the state's largest wildfire in 2022. The blaze started Aug. 1 about five miles west of Vantage near I-90 in Kittitas County.
Freezing Fog Causes 30 Car Crash, Closes I-90 in Washington
I-90 is currently closed after a huge 30-car pileup this Wednesday morning near Ellensburg. Details are still coming in but this is what we know. Where Did the 30-Car Pileup Happen on December 7, 2022. The Washington State Patrol reported trying to close I-90 after responding to a 30-car crash...
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
