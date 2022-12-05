ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcrightnow.com

Winter weather continues to impact several BFT routes

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Winter weather continues to snarl traffic throughout the Columbia Basin and several Ben-Franklin Transit routes are currently under snow detours. Check the BFT website or facebook for the very latest route updates. BFT routes currently on detours or delays:. RT 25. RT 1. RT 123. RT 110. RT...
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities’ Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in Tri-Cities is an experience like no other. Tri-Citians can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good cheer to our...
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

Enjoy the Snow with Convenient Tri-Cities Sled Delivery Service

It's a snow day in Tri-Cities and you do not have a sled? No problem. Schools Closed in Tri-Cities Area for the 1st Time This Year. Kids all over the Tri-Cities, and all over Washington for that matter, are stuck at home with school canceled because of the 4 or 5 inches of snow we received last night. When I was a kid, everyone instantly went to the best local spot for sledding the day away. Don't have a sled and can't go get one? Believe it or not, there is a way.
RICHLAND, WA
newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
MOSCOW, ID
kpq.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
WENATCHEE, WA
KING-5

Here's when lowland snow could arrive in western Washington

SEATTLE — Friday night will have the potential for spotty areas of light lowland snow. No significant accumulations are expected as the moisture looks to remain meager across western Washington. The air will be cold enough to drop snow levels to around 800 feet early Friday morning, potentially down to 500 feet where heavier precipitation develops.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Washington state woman missing off Maui after shark spotting

The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Top 5 “Best” Places for a Car Crash in Tri-Cities

There's no turning back now. Snow is on the ground in Tri-Cities and that inevitably means one thing: cars are going in the ditches. For whatever reason, bad weather brings out even worse driving habits that make life on the road and city streets total hell for everyone. Just because you have a lifted truck doesn't mean you are immune to fish-tailing, so slow down a little so the overcorrection is less severe. To all the people who camp in the passing lane just to go fifteen miles per hour, you should move over.
TRI-CITIES, WA
q13fox.com

26 people died from the flu in WA state

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Friday that 26 people across the state have died from the flu this year. Some local health officials in Western Washington are now recommending people wear masks inside.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Are You Prepared for a Substation Attack in Washington? Here’s What You Need

I want to open this post by saying I am not here to spread fear nor am I here to stir the pot. I also am not here to make light of a very serious situation in North Carolina. However, it would be unwise to look at current events and say, "that couldn't/wouldn't happen here." I am also not here to give copycats fuel. Now that we have gotten that out of the way, let's begin. I will say that this sort of attack hits much closer to home than you realize, as authorities in Oregon and Washington investigate six unsolved substation attacks dating back to November.
WASHINGTON, DC
ifiberone.com

NWCC: Vantage Highway Fire was Washington's biggest wildfire in 2022

VANTAGE - Despite Washington's somewhat dormant fire season in 2022, our local region happened to be stricken by the state's largest this year. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the 30,659-acre Vantage Highway Fire was the state's largest wildfire in 2022. The blaze started Aug. 1 about five miles west of Vantage near I-90 in Kittitas County.
WASHINGTON STATE
