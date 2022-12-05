Read full article on original website
Related
Delish
Christmas Punch
There’s no better way to liven up a holiday party than with a big pitcher of punch. A lot of recipes use Kool-Aid, liters of soda, and even ice cream to build their cocktails for sweetness. But, if you’re like us, sometimes you just want a glass of punch—and not a punch of sugar.
I made Dolly Parton's rumored 5-layer potato casserole for dinner, and it was easy and delicious
The famous country singer's supposed dinner recipe with potatoes and vegetables was simple to follow and it ended up being really delicious, too.
thecountrycook.net
Christmas Cake Batter Fudge
This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is an easy, tasty and colorful holiday dessert recipe that tastes like red velvet cake! No cooking required!. I love a good fudge recipe, especially if I don't even need to cook it on the stovetop! With white and red velvet cake mixes added to the fudge mixture, you get a fun, colorful and tasty fudge recipe. This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is the perfectly easy holiday treat! A wonderful addition to any holiday cookie tray! If you want a new fun fudge recipe, you have to make a batch of this delicious Christmas Cake Batter Fudge!
Ciara Is Feeling the Christmas Spirit With a Festive Costume and a Holiday Version of ‘Better Thangs’
The R&B star channeled Mrs. Claus in her latest Tweet.
AOL Corp
10 Secret Santa gifts under $25 you’ll wish you kept for yourself
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you already have a few Secret Santa...
3 sweet and savoury Italian baking recipes
This tear-and-share traybake makes a great and always welcome addition to an informal dinner buffet, a picnic or a kids’ birthday party,” says Giuseppe Dell’Anno, winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021.“Common fillings include the usual tomato sauce, mozzarella and often ham; however, this recipe uses one of my favourite combinations based on ripe red sweet peppers and onions.”Rotoli di pizza ai peperoniServes: 20Ingredients:For the dough:450g strong bread flour3 tsp dry yeast2 tsp caster or granulated sugar250g lukewarm water3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil2 tsp saltFor the filling:350g red sweet peppers (about 3 medium peppers)100g red onion (about 1...
thecountrycook.net
Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies
These Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies are a quick and easy holiday sweet treat that are perfect for your holiday cookie trays!. These Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies are not only easy but they are so tasty! Peanut butter crackers are dipped in melted chocolate and covered with sprinkles and topped with mini Reese's Cups! I love adding these to my holiday cookie trays because I know it's something everyone will love and because they look so pretty! If you are a peanut butter and chocolate lover, then you will absolutely love these Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies!
Christmas-Themed Butter Cookies Recipe
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This timeless Christmas butter cookie recipe has been passed down in my family for years. They always turn out sheer perfection and pair wonderfully with a hot cup of cocoa on chilly winter nights.
BHG
Cozy Christmas Breakfast Casserole Ideas to Kick Off the Holiday
Talk about a gift: These easy Christmas breakfast casseroles will help you feed a crowd—without the fuss of acting as a short-order cook over a skillet whipping up omelets or stack upon stack of pancakes. Many of our best festive morning meals are even overnight Christmas breakfast casseroles, so you can get a headstart on Christmas Eve. Others are easy Christmas breakfast casseroles you can whip up in a slow cooker or Instant Pot. Whether you prefer sweet or savory Christmas morning breakfast casseroles, we have an option that will satisfy. Zero wrapping required!
hobbiesonabudget.com
Christmas Pinecone Ornaments
Are you looking for some simple, ornaments you can make to help decorate for the holidays? Plugin in your hot glue gun, gather your ribbon and get ready to create something beautiful. Here are some super simple DIY Christmas Pinecone Ornaments to share with your friends and family or just keep and hang on your Christmas tree!
thecountrycook.net
Santa Hat Mini Cheesecakes
These Santa Hat Mini Cheesecakes are an easy, festive and tasty single serving Christmas dessert. Perfect for all your holiday gatherings!. Holiday season is upon us and I can't help but share all my fun and tasty desserts with you! These Santa Hat Mini Cheesecakes are an easy and tasty recipe that makes a huge batch and are a great single serving dessert! Topped with whipped cream and strawberries these create a fun Santa-themed treat that everyone will love, especially kids! They are perfect for gatherings!
Save Up to 70% On Everything From Dyson Vacuums to KitchenAid Stand Mixers During Bed Bath & Beyond's Holiday Gifting Event
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s that time of year again — time to save big during Bed Bath & Beyond’s holiday sale! Right now you can save on holiday gift items ranging from single-serve coffee pods and at-home spa essentials to Dyson vacuums and KitchenAid stand mixers. With savings deals up to 70 percent, you need to do a quick scan for those must-buy Christmas gifts before the event is over. You can snag the 12-piece set of Caraway Ceramic Cookware for 10 percent off...
Delish
Antipasto Christmas Tree Cheese Ball
Nothing says hostess with the most-est like a charming and delicious antipasto Christmas tree. This cheesy appetizer sculpture will help you decorate for your Christmas party and feed your guests all in one fell swoop. The base is essentially a cheeseball with all of the flavors you might find on a normal antipasto platter—marinated and pickled veggies, spicy cured meat, and salty, nutty cheese—all encased in smooth cream cheese and served with your favorite cracker or crostini.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
It’s the most wonderful time of the year to make peanut butter kiss cookies! These peanut butter cookies are rolled in sugar, and topped with a chocolate kiss. Holiday baking is in full swing, and we’re so excited about these perfect peanut butter kiss cookies! They’re perfectly chewy with just the right amount of chocolate from a Hershey’s kiss on the top.
Coca-Cola is getting into Christmas movies
Coca-Cola is hoping that this holiday season, families will crack open some Cokes, settle into a comfy spot and watch its first Christmas Anthology film series.
Reindeer Chow 🦌
We make reindeer chow (Aka: Puppy Chow or Muddy Buddies) every year during the holidays, and every year I ask myself, why are we not making this year round? It’s what you crave in a perfect snack: mostly sweet, a little salty, nice crunch, and once you start snacking, it’s impossible to stop. Then I realize I have absolutely no self control when it comes to this delicious, chocolatey, peanut butter, powdered sugar crusted little gems from the reindeer heavens ... and hence, this is why I don't make reindeer chow all year long, it's dangerous in my household!
Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole
Christmas is one of those holidays when family and/or friends visit. We usually have the Christmas Day menu planned well in advance, but you may also be required to provide breakfast. Christmas Day in my family started at about 9 or 10 in the morning with bagels and coffee, and then it went through the […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
triangletribune.com
Holiday Sandwich
All that holiday hustle and bustle can work up some real hunger. Between decorating, baking and preparing for entertaining, hosts often earn an afternoon snack. When you and your loved ones need a boost of energy before guests arrive, turn to a fresh ingredient like Envy apples, which provide an easy way to whip up a delicious sandwich due to their sweet taste and availability. The sweet, sophisticated flavor; uplifting, fresh aroma; delightfully satisfying crunch; beautiful appearance; and naturally white flesh all lend themselves to this Apple Cranberry Havarti Melt. As a quick, simple way to reenergize before the big party, it’s a perfect snack the whole family can enjoy together.
Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly
Simple Holiday Peanut Butter FudgePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
Comments / 0