We make reindeer chow (Aka: Puppy Chow or Muddy Buddies) every year during the holidays, and every year I ask myself, why are we not making this year round? It’s what you crave in a perfect snack: mostly sweet, a little salty, nice crunch, and once you start snacking, it’s impossible to stop. Then I realize I have absolutely no self control when it comes to this delicious, chocolatey, peanut butter, powdered sugar crusted little gems from the reindeer heavens ... and hence, this is why I don't make reindeer chow all year long, it's dangerous in my household!

4 DAYS AGO