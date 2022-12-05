ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama OL Javion Cohen enters transfer portal

By AJ Holliday
 6 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — University of Alabama football will be losing an offensive tackle as junior Javion Cohen announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Sunday via Twitter .

Cohen has started at left guard for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons. In the 2021 season he started 14 games and missed one due to injury. This season, he has started 10 games and came off the bench in two.

He earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors in the 2020 season. The Phenix City native was rated as a four-star and the 25th overall offensive tackle, according to 247Sports .

