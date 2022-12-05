ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

QC Storm take on Ice Bears Dec 9-10

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 6 days ago

The Quad City Storm return to the ice December 9-10 to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears in a weekend home stand with promotions for the first 1,000 fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsXaX_0jXtZ7tr00
(quadcitystorm.com)

Friday, December 9 is Peanuts Night, presented by Machinist Union Lodge 6 and Local Lodges 388 and 1191. The first 1,000 fans will receive thunder sticks and players will be wearing Peanuts themed jerseys featuring Snoopy and Woodstock that will be auctioned off after the game. Funds raised from the jersey auction will be donated to Guide Dogs of America and Tender Loving Canines.

Saturday, December 10 is John Deere Night, and all Deere employees will receive two free tickets to the game when they present their employee ID at the Vibrant Arena box office. The first 1000 fans get Storm Sili-Pints. Fans can get tickets for this weekend’s games here and the Vibrant Arena box office, 1201 River Drive in Moline. Both games start at 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local 4 WHBF

Free socks at the Y on Giving Tuesday

The YWCA Quad Cities is holding their second Sock Giveaway on Tuesday, November 29 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free socks of all sizes will be given away at the Iowa Empowerment Center, 1225 E. River Drive, Suite 140 in Davenport. In 2020, YWCA Quad Cities gave away over 1000 pairs of socks on […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘Season of Light’ comes to Augie Dec. 10-16

Augustana College’s John Deere Planetarium will host its annual holiday program, “Season of Light,” December 10-16. The public is invited to this free event. The planetarium is located at 820 38th Street in Rock Island. The shows will be held weekdays at 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Reservations are required […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Tour new Genesis ER on December 3

The new Emergency Department at Genesis Bettendorf HealthPlex is having a Holiday Open House and the public is invited. Visitors can tour the new ER, located at 2140 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There will be family friendly activities to introduce kids to the emergency room in a […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Back Road Music Fest announces lineup

The Back Road Music Festival in Galva may be nine months away, but they’ve just announced their acts for next year and tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 8 a.m. Tickets would make the perfect gift for any country music fan, because Trace Adkins will be headlining the 2023 festival, joined Lonestar and […]
GALVA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Teen struck by SUV in hit and run accident

A Sterling boy is in the hospital today after being struck by a SUV in a hit and run accident. On December 1 at 7:52 a.m., Sterling Police were called to a hit and run accident at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and East Lefevre Road. A 13-year-old boy was walking southbound on Sixth Avenue […]
STERLING, IL
Local 4 WHBF

QC man sentenced for possession of ammo as a felon

A Davenport man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon. Brandon Scott Hagedorn, age 26, was sentenced on November 28 to 57 months in prison. Following his imprisonment, he was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. On April 30, 2021, Davenport police officers responded […]
DAVENPORT, IA
I-95 FM

What’s the Perfect Temperature at Home in Winter? Mainers Sound Off…

The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
MAINE STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate

UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Have you seen these porch pirates?

There’s more porch piracy in the Quad Cities and this time there’s two of them! The Rock Island Police Department needs your help to identify the people in this video who helped themselves to a package in the 1500 block of 30th Street in Rock Island during the first weekend of December. The man and […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Visit revamped Union Station Nov. 29

Visit Quad Cities is celebrating the opening of the reimagined Union Station Destination Center at 102 S. Harrison Street in Davenport on Tuesday, November 29. The public can stop by between 3 – 7 p.m. and enjoy refreshments, pick up QC merchandise and hear the Quad Cities’ own DJ K Yung from SiriusXM FLY Channel […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Enjoy Winter Wonderland at CASI

CASI invites everyone to get in the holiday spirit at their free annual Holiday Concert on Thursday, December 8 from 4-6 p.m. Enjoy holiday classics during the concert, then stay for hot chocolate, apple cider, Grinch punch, coffee and cookies in Eleanor’s Café during the Winter Wonderland Open House from 6-8 p.m. Santa will be […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

MeTV undergoing network maintenance December 8

Attention MeTV viewers! MeTV will be off the air at 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 8 for regular network maintenance. It should only be off the air for 5-10 minutes. We appreciate your patience during the maintenance period.
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy