Raymond “Ray” J. Babik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Babik, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Medina, Ohio. Ray was born on September 27, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the only child of John and Mary (Kaschak) Babik. He was...
Irene F. Baun, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene F. Baun, 92, of Boardman, was called home on the morning of Friday, December 9, 2022 with her daughter by her side. She was born February 28, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Charles D. and Irene M. (Luker) Snyder. Irene was...
Enrico “Ricky” D’Annunzio, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Enrico “Ricky” D’Annunzio, 66, died peacefully Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Hospice House. Ricky was born May 7, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of Mario and Nina DeArcangelis D’Annunzio. He was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He worked...
Paul Richard Grier, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Richard Grier, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman. Paul Grier was born June 2, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Sevoy Ruston and Cora Grier. He was a graduate of East High School and...
Bonnie Lincoln, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie (Walker) Lincoln, 66, entered eternal rest on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Youngstown, Ohio. Bonnie was born July 3, 1956 in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of Willie Mae McGeorge and Emmett Walker. She was a member of...
Marsha R. Hitchcock, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha R. Hitchcock, 60, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her residence. On October 3, 1962 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Leslie and Helen (Berger) Thomas welcomed the birth of their daughter. After receiving her formal education, she was...
Mabel Foster, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Foster 75, departed her earthly home and entered into her Heavenly mansion on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born May 14, 1947 in Hemingway, South Carolina, the daughter of Theodore and Bessie Mae Woodberry Bell. She was a 1966...
Buzzer beater the difference in Youngstown State, Ohio thriller
Brandon Rush led YSU with 26 points while Cohill and Malek Green each had 16 with Brice McBride adding 10. Buzzer beater the difference in Youngstown State, …. Brandon Rush led YSU with 26 points while Cohill and Malek Green each had 16 with Brice McBride adding 10. Calcutta, Hanover...
Judith Prokop, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Prokop, 83, died peacefully Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley surrounded by her family. Judith, affectionately known as Judie, was born September 11, 1939 in Youngstown, the daughter of Matthew and Olive Heaslip Shay. She was a proud graduate of...
Joanne M. Everly, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne M. Everly, 48, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic after a short illness. She was born November 21, 1974, in Youngstown, daughter of Jerry M. Hay and the late Rita M. (Berry) Hay. Joanne was a self-employed bookkeeper. She was...
Car crashes into house in Youngstown
Early Sunday morning, a car crashed into a house on Drake Road in Youngstown.
John Henry Weaver, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Henry Weaver, Jr., 76, of Youngtown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Mr. Weaver was born February 20, 1946 in Lake City, Florida, a son of John H. Sr. and...
Twyla Laureen Lockett, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Twyla Laurenn Lockett, 65, of Campbell, transitioned from this earthly labor to her heavenly home on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Twyla was born May 3, 1957 in Youngstown, a daughter of Pastor Robert R. Lockett and Reverend...
Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, 42 of Youngstown passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 at his residence. Robert was born June 18, 1980 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert N. and Alice D. (Foose) Cochran and was a lifelong area resident.
Catherine Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Williams, age 90 passed away peacefully at her home on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022. Catherine was one of thirteen children and was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 20, 1932, the daughter of the late James Pierce Echols and Louise Hughley Echols.
Shirley A. Megown, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Megown, 85 of Austintown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her beloved husband, her sons, her cat, Liberty and her pastor, Pam Kelly. Shirley was born in Youngstown, the daughter of the late...
Todd Alan Loychik, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Alan Loychik passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Wednesday, December 7 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Todd was born in Warren on March 2, 1967, the son of Jean A. Trask of Warren and Edward R. Loychik of Florida. As a child, Todd and...
Paul Seidner, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Seidner, Jr., age 88, of Columbiana, passed on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Paul was born on October 15, 1934 in New Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Paul and Edith Ulmar Seidner. Paul had worked for Felger’s Farm and...
George E. Lealand, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Lealand, 80, of Youngstown, died Monday evening, December 5, 2022, at his home. He was born July 20, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Clarence and Florance (Schnoover) Lealand and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Struthers High School before leaving to...
Phyllis J. Thomas, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis J. Thomas, age 95 of Hubbard passed away on Sunday December 4, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Phyllis was born March 20, 1927 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Lawerance and Grace Heim Higgins. She worked as a clerk for Strouss in the...
