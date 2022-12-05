According to a Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s report obtained by Page Six on Tuesday while the late 13 Minutes star had illicit substances in her system at the time of her death they were determined not to be a key factor in the car accident that killed her. Anne died in August after crashing her her Mini Cooper into a house in California. Both her car and the residence caught fire. The coroner's report revealed a urine toxicology screen was positive for cocaine, cannabis, benzodiazepines, and fentanyl.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO