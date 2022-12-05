ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

DeVos Children’s Hospital adds beds to keep up with RSV cases

As pediatric RSV cases remain high, the staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is working to meet the need. (Dec. 9, 2022) DeVos Children’s Hospital adds beds to keep up with …. As pediatric RSV cases remain high, the staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers

Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers. Prosecutor fights release of man accused of killing …. He confessed to shooting and killing his dad, but this Kent City man was on the verge of being released to the community. The Kent County Prosecutor called him “exceedingly dangerous” and fought his release from a psychiatric hospital. (Dec. 9, 2022)
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York

Are you looking for a furry friend to add to your family this holiday season? This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to go home. (Dec. 9, 2022) KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York. Are you looking for...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Offering warmth and support to those in need this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Battle Creek Community Foundation supports organizations that make the community a better place. The Battle Creek Shelter is a low barrier shelter that accepts Men and Women who need a warm and safe place to stay without having to be part of a program or showing identification. The Battle Creek Shelter provides beds, laundry services, sleeping bags, jackets, showers and bathrooms, quiet spaces, and food. The workers at the shelter have a passion for what they do and offer love and support to everyone who comes through their doors.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids cancer patient skates with Detroit Red Wings

Grand Rapids cancer patient skates with Detroit Red …. Grand Rapids cancer patient skates with Detroit Red Wings. U of M Health officially announces purchase of Sparrow …. Officials from Sparrow Health System and University of Michigan Health held a press conference in Lansing Friday to officially announce U of M’s deal to buy Sparrow. (Dec. 9, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Downtown Kalamazoo tests out ‘Moonlight Madness’

A handful of downtown Kalamazoo businesses are staying open late Friday for an inaugural event. (Dec. 9, 2022) Downtown Kalamazoo tests out ‘Moonlight Madness’. A handful of downtown Kalamazoo businesses are staying open late Friday for an inaugural event. (Dec. 9, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6:30 p.m., 121022.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad

Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022) Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Taylor promises ‘championship habits’ at WMU

For the first time since he was named leader of the WMU football team, we are hearing from coach Lance Taylor about his goals for the program. (Dec. 9, 2022) For the first time since he was named leader of the WMU football team, we are hearing from coach Lance Taylor about his goals for the program. (Dec. 9, 2022)
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Light Snow This Evening, Most Main Roads Just Wet

Snow has let up a bit this evening in West Michigan. With temperatures at or a touch above freezing, much of the snow has melted on the main roads, but the snow could stick a bit to the grass and there could be a slick spot. At 6:45 pm, the temperature in Kalamazoo was 34, G.R. was 31 deg and it was 29 in Cadillac. At 3 pm, moderate to heavy snow was falling in Kalamazoo and Holland, with light snow in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122

A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in many areas. Scattered snow showers continue mainly north of Grand Rapids, but will taper off by late morning. (Dec. 11, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122. A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Earliest Sunset

This evening (Dec. 9) we had the earliest sunset of the year- 5:08 pm in Grand Rapids. Beginning tomorrow, we’ll start to gain a little daylight in the evening. Our latest sunrise comes on Jan. 3. The shortest day (9 hours and 31 seconds) is the Winter Solstice on December 21st (on the 22nd, we gain a whole 1 second of daylight). At solar noon, the sun climbs to only 24 degrees above the southern horizon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

West Florida vs. Ferris State

A trip to the Division 2 National Championship was on the line today as Ferris State looks to punch its ticket to the ship for the second straight season. (Dec. 10, 2022) A trip to the Division 2 National Championship was on the line today as Ferris State looks to punch its ticket to the ship for the second straight season. (Dec. 10, 2022)
BIG RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy