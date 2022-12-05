ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BET

2022 Holiday Gift Guide: For The People In Your Life Who Don't Pay Rent!

We are officially at the height of the holiday season! As shopping pandemonium begins to rise, so do the anxiety levels. In hopes of lessening your stress during this hectic time of the year, BET.com offers our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide to help you fulfill the gift items your family and close friends not only will want, but will love. From the “Rich Auntie” who has it all to that dude who hasn’t QUITE made boyfriend status, we have you covered.
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
PopCrush

Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses

A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
GOBankingRates

7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree

'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy