John Wall gets personal in the new episode of Cold as Balls. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the new episode from the Kevin Hart sports talk series, and Hart asks Wall about shooting his shot with R&B singer Keri Hilson. Wall said he had to go for it after Hilson went to social media and pointed out the NBA star out while he was sitting on the sidelines. There is no word if Wall and Hilson dated after the two connected on social media, but the two were spotted together hanging out at Wilson's 30th birthday celebration in 2012.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO