Jacksonville, FL

HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Popculture

Model Veronika Rajek Sends Emotional Message to Tom Brady

A Slovakian model is all-in with Tom Brady. Veronika Rajek attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game in Tampa, Florida on Monday night and witnessed Brady lead the Buccaneers to a comeback win over their NFC South rivals. After the game, Rajek went to Instagram to post a series of photos of her at the game wearing the Brady No. 12 jersey. And in the post, Rajek wrote an emotional message to Brady.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Dolphins vs Chargers

The Week 14 edition of Sunday Night Football features two teams playing in a pivotal game. The Miami Dolphins will face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium tonight (Dec. 11). The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App and the NFL+ for mobile users.
Popculture

John Wall Talks Shooting His Shot With Keri Hilson in 'Cold as Balls' Exclusive Clip

John Wall gets personal in the new episode of Cold as Balls. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the new episode from the Kevin Hart sports talk series, and Hart asks Wall about shooting his shot with R&B singer Keri Hilson. Wall said he had to go for it after Hilson went to social media and pointed out the NBA star out while he was sitting on the sidelines. There is no word if Wall and Hilson dated after the two connected on social media, but the two were spotted together hanging out at Wilson's 30th birthday celebration in 2012.
KENTUCKY STATE
Popculture

'Cold as Balls': Chargers' Austin Ekeler Reveals the Mount Rushmore of NFL Running Backs

Austin Ekeler just revealed the four best running backs in the NFL. While appearing on Kevin Hart's YouTube sports talk show Cold as Balls, Ekeler who plays running back for the Los Angeles Chargers was asked by Hart who he feels should be in the Mount Rushmore of NFL running backs. Ekeler went with Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, and Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and himself.

