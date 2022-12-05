Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film
(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”...
Lainey Wilson dishes on her 'Yellowstone' acting debut, sizzling romance: 'Wild and crazy love'
Lainey Wilson tells USA Today about her "Yellowstone" acting debut and her screen romance with hunky ranch hand Ryan in the Dec. 11 episode.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer says she lied about having cancer
(CNN) - Elisabeth Finch was once a writer and consulting producer on the hit TV series “Grey’s Anatomy.”. More is being learned about her fall from grace. Finch tells entertainment website The Ankler she is a serial liar. She once told colleagues she had battled a rare form...
WALA-TV FOX10
Octavia Spencer honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
(CNN) - Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday for her years of work in Hollywood. Spencer was joined by Will Ferrell, her co-star in Apple TV+ Christmas movie “Spirited,” and Allison Janey, her longtime friend and co-star in “The Help.”
15 Of The Dumbest, Most Thoughtless, Or Rudest Things Boyfriends And Girlfriends Did In 2022
Now, going into 2023 single doesn't look so bad.
