Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film

(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”...
Octavia Spencer honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

(CNN) - Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday for her years of work in Hollywood. Spencer was joined by Will Ferrell, her co-star in Apple TV+ Christmas movie “Spirited,” and Allison Janey, her longtime friend and co-star in “The Help.”
