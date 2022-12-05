Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal early morning crash in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a crash overnight in Hooksett that left one man dead. Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Exit 9 southbound on-ramp in around 1 a.m. found a green 20013 Hyundai Santa Fe that had failed to negotiate the turn and crashed into a tree, officials said.
whdh.com
Teen seriously injured in rollover crash on I-293 in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash on Interstate 293 on Friday, state police said. Troopers responding to a reported crash at mile marker .4 in Manchester around 7 p.m. found a Toyota Camry on its roof in the woods off the right side of the roadway, according to state police.
manchesterinklink.com
Fatal crash claims life of city man at Exit 9 in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, NH – A city man died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. According to state police, on December 11, 2022, at approximately 1:08 a.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B barracks received a report of a vehicle off the road on the Exit 9 southbound on-ramp in Hooksett.
WMUR.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for trespassing in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 23-year-old man was cited for unlawful trespass in Rutland yesterday. Authorities were notified of a trespasser on Holiday Drive at around 7:05 p.m. Police say that Joshua Reed, of Pittsfield MA, committed the offense of unlawful trespass. Reed was located on a property where he had...
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Sharon leads to charges
SHARON — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Sharon on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a crash that took place on K and L Ct at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they observed indicators of impairment with the driver, identified as Tucker Lapoint, of...
manchesterinklink.com
Keeping ahead of the stuff: City removes unwanted items, provides more storage for homeless outside shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – Early Thursday morning police, and crews from Parks & Rec and Public Works were set up outside the Families in Transition adult emergency shelter. The clean-up effort was requested by the people who for several weeks now have been living on the sidewalk surrounding the shelter, according to Manchester Police Sgt. Emmett Macken.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire corrections officials say minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that a minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped. Officials said Jason Pedro was placed on “escape status” as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after he did not return to the Calumet House in Manchester after a scheduled, off-site work shift.
WCAX
Police ID victim in fatal Brattleboro crash
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have identified a Brattleboro woman who died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer last week. It happened Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Vernon Street and Royal Road in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police say Amanda Labbe, 41, failed to stop at a red light and hit a truck, which was unable to stop in time. She died at the scene.
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested after traffic stop in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — Two people were arrested in Dummerston on Wednesday. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling over 100 miles-per-hour while committing multiple motor vehicle violations on I-91 south at around 7:45 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to stop. Police discontinued pursuit and continued...
VTDigger
And now, Coventry is the dumping ground for PFAS
Upon reading how Saint-Gobain is being required by Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up the accumulated PFAS in two of its factories in Bennington, the reader must ask "Where will these toxic forever chemicals go?" Your reporter quotes DEC's Spiese as saying one goal is to ensure the...
WCAX
Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An accused killer has been found not competent to stand trial. Darren Pronto, 34, is accused of killing Emily Hamann in Bennington in January 2021. The court found Pronto suffers from a major mental illness and is not competent for trial. The judge ordered Pronto hospitalized...
mynbc5.com
Cheshire County animal shelter in need of pet food donations
CHESHIRE COUNTY, N.H. — The Monadnock Humane Society in Cheshire County is asking for help to care for 70 animals removed from a home this week. The humane society said the animals collected from the home are mostly cats, and many of them have respiratory infections. The shelter also...
UPDATE: Maine Teddy Bear With Son’s Ashes Has Been Found! Other Items Still Missing
If you have the empathy the women on my mom’s side of the family have, then you haven’t slept since you found out a teddy bear with someone’s son’s ashes inside was missing. I recently posted about the missing teddy bear stating that there was a...
whdh.com
State Police find missing NH woman
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
WMUR.com
Granite Staters raise funds for Ukrainian refugees at Christmas celebration in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.H. — It's been nine months since the Russian forces invaded Ukraine and now communities in New Hampshire are looking for new ways to support the war-torn country. A Christmas celebration was also an opportunity to bring attention back to the suffering Ukrainians continue to face. People were...
Proposal would let Hartford regulate rental market, halt no-cause evictions
“Right now a landlord can evict a tenant for no reason at all,” a housing justice organizer said. “When filing for eviction, they can (give a reason) or they can use ‘no cause,’ which is now the most common reason that a landlord evicts.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal would let Hartford regulate rental market, halt no-cause evictions.
Ex-deputy sheriff sentenced to 18 months for firing gunshots in road rage incident and then lying about it
William Pine was off duty from his job with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in October 2019 when he shot twice at a vehicle he had been following, according to court records. Judge Timothy Tomasi sentenced him Wednesday to 18 months to 10 years in jail. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-deputy sheriff sentenced to 18 months for firing gunshots in road rage incident and then lying about it.
WMUR.com
Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts
BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
Comments / 0