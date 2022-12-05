Read full article on original website
Related
Joanna Gaines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here
Joanna Gaines knows that the race is officially on to get holiday shopping done, and the queen of Magnolia has decided to help us by sharing a massive gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with present ideas for just about everybody on your list. The...
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side
A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One
It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
Little girl reveals robbery is more than it seems when she shows her aunt 'all the things they took'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a robbery that never was.
Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said
"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Kirstie Alley's children said in a statement to PEOPLE Kirstie Alley was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death. On Monday, Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress died at age 71. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie said that Alley died on Monday and shared for the first time that she...
Upworthy
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
All the Festive Trader Joe's Items Returning This Holiday Season — Plus a New Boozy Dessert
Peppermint, ginger and toffee are the star flavors in the lineup of Trader Joe's seasonal products Holiday cheer is on full display at Trader Joe's! All of the grocery chain's festive products were detailed in the latest episode of the brand's podcast, Inside Trader Joe's. In the episode, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan discussed some of the 473 holiday products — 66 of which are totally new this year. The hundreds of items include savory snack mixes for holiday parties, ginger-flavored cookies for seasonal movie re-watches and...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
Single Mom Thinks Her Daughter Is A Witch After She Saw Her Braiding Her Hair Alone
*This is a work of nonfiction based on true events that I witnessed firsthand; it is used with permission. Sometimes children do things that appear strange to adults; they become involved in things that makes you to ask silly questions. Although not all children cause stress for their parents, but if you have a stubborn child, you will understand what I mean.
Coach Flash Deal: Save 72% On This Leather Tote Bag, Which Comes in 4 Colors
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Upworthy
Gay man not invited to family Christmas, brave 10-year-old niece questions her grandparents about it
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 18, 2022. It has since been updated. Christmas is a time for family and catching up with loved ones is something everyone looks forward to. One man was disappointed after his family didn't invite him to family Christmas but all the more disappointing was the fact that he was not invited for being gay. The 28-year-old's parents had disowned him as a result and they hadn't spoken to him in 8 years. His only link to his parents and immediate family was through his sister, 34, and her daughter, 10. His sister still had a relationship with his parents. He shared his story on Reddit where it went viral.
A starstruck fan sick with a contagious disease met her favorite movie star only to infect her and her unborn daughter
Gene Tierney in the 1940sCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. Gene Tierney (1920 - 1991) was a classic Hollywood star with a Broadway and film career. She is best known for the 1944 movie Laura but played many other roles in the 1940s and 1950s when she was at the height of her popularity.
Texas Man Living with 13 Golden Retrievers Gives Peek at Life: 'Happiness Is an Understatement'
When two of Collin Standon's three golden retrievers welcomed nine puppies, he decided to keep the dogs and then adopted a thirteenth canine Everything is golden at this Texas household. A devoted dog owner with 13 golden retrievers offered a peek into their adorably chaotic life on social media. According to SWNS, Collin Standon ended up with a baker's dozen of golden retrievers after falling in love with a pack of puppies. Standon, 24, already had three of the breed when two of his goldens, Chloe and Sam, had a litter...
13 stocking stuffers that women on your holiday shopping list will love
We rounded up the best stocking stuffers for the women like the Laneige lip mask, a Winc wine subscription and Kate Spade gloves.
My twin babies failed sleep school 3 times. When they were 18 months we decided to ignore all the advice, and we finally got sleep.
When my twin baby boys weren't sleeping, my wife and I took them to sleep school. After three sleep schools didn't work, we found our own solution.
Apparently We’ve Been Using Paper Towel Rolls Wrong Our Whole Lives
This is a great way to save a few bucks.
