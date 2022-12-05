ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apartment Therapy

Joanna Gaines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here

Joanna Gaines knows that the race is officially on to get holiday shopping done, and the queen of Magnolia has decided to help us by sharing a massive gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with present ideas for just about everybody on your list. The...
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Rebecca Gold

Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One

It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
People

Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Kirstie Alley's children said in a statement to PEOPLE Kirstie Alley was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death. On Monday, Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress died at age 71. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie said that Alley died on Monday and shared for the first time that she...
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
People

All the Festive Trader Joe's Items Returning This Holiday Season — Plus a New Boozy Dessert

Peppermint, ginger and toffee are the star flavors in the lineup of Trader Joe's seasonal products Holiday cheer is on full display at Trader Joe's! All of the grocery chain's festive products were detailed in the latest episode of the brand's podcast, Inside Trader Joe's. In the episode, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan discussed some of the 473 holiday products — 66 of which are totally new this year. The hundreds of items include savory snack mixes for holiday parties, ginger-flavored cookies for seasonal movie re-watches and...
Upworthy

Gay man not invited to family Christmas, brave 10-year-old niece questions her grandparents about it

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 18, 2022. It has since been updated. Christmas is a time for family and catching up with loved ones is something everyone looks forward to. One man was disappointed after his family didn't invite him to family Christmas but all the more disappointing was the fact that he was not invited for being gay. The 28-year-old's parents had disowned him as a result and they hadn't spoken to him in 8 years. His only link to his parents and immediate family was through his sister, 34, and her daughter, 10. His sister still had a relationship with his parents. He shared his story on Reddit where it went viral.
People

Texas Man Living with 13 Golden Retrievers Gives Peek at Life: 'Happiness Is an Understatement'

When two of Collin Standon's three golden retrievers welcomed nine puppies, he decided to keep the dogs and then adopted a thirteenth canine Everything is golden at this Texas household. A devoted dog owner with 13 golden retrievers offered a peek into their adorably chaotic life on social media. According to SWNS, Collin Standon ended up with a baker's dozen of golden retrievers after falling in love with a pack of puppies. Standon, 24, already had three of the breed when two of his goldens, Chloe and Sam, had a litter...
