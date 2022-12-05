This Friday, it was announced by Jeff Passan that the Seattle Mariners would be finalizing a trade with the Brewers to send Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro to the Brewers for Kolten Wong. This is the second major move the Mariners have made this offseason to address a position of significant need. Despite the success in getting Wong and Teoscar Hernández to fill in for the departing Adam Frazier and Winker, the Mariners still have major holes to fill. While Jared Kelenic and Taylor Trammell have shown flashes of greatness at times, they have not yet risen to the level of consistency needed for everyday starters. The Mariners should still be on the lookout for another outfielder. Additionally, with the trade of Winker and Kyle Lewis, as well as potentially letting Haniger walk in free agency, the Mariners are now on the hunt for an everyday DH.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO