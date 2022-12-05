Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Bochy, Dusty react to Bonds' latest Baseball HOF snub
SAN DIEGO -- On the first afternoon of the Winter Meetings, Bruce Bochy got up from a podium and saw an old friend walking up to take his place. The next manager due to speak to the media was Dusty Baker, and the two former Giants shook hands and then exchanged laughs and smiles as they caught up for a couple of minutes.
Bruce Bochy, Mike Maddux on Same Page for Rangers
Bruce Bochy and Mike Maddux will be working together for the first time with the Texas Rangers in 2023. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has a new pitching coach in Mike Maddux, who takes those duties for a second time in Texas. Maddux is returning to the franchise where he served...
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/7/22: Aaron Judge, Jameson Taillon, and Taijuan Walker
Good morning everyone! Let’s dive into the latest from the Winter Meetings. Corey Brock at The Athletic reports that the Mariners aren’t likely to be major players in free agency, and might not make a big move before the Winter Meetings come to a close. ($) More cool...
Lookout Landing
Former Mariner Mitch Haniger signs three-year deal with hometown San Francisco Giants
Fans of the San Francisco Giants have been on edge all day today after a hilarious gaffe from baseball writer/rake-stepper Jon Heyman infamously reported “Arson Judge” to the Giants. While Judge’s final destination is yet unknown, the Giants did get a badly-needed upgrade to their outfield: former Mariner Mitch Haniger, who signed a three-year, $43.5M deal with his hometown club.
Nelson Cruz on White Sox: ‘I Would Love to Play for Them'
SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side. “I would love to play...
Lookout Landing
Mariners select former first-rounder in MiLB portion of Rule 5 Draft
As if understanding the Rule 5 Draft isn’t complicated enough, there’s also a minor-league portion that goes on after the major-league portion that has a separate set of rules. We usually don’t get too far into the weeds talking about the minors side of the Rule 5, which is complicated enough to understand (also, read up on who the Mariners took in the major-league portion of the Rule 5 here). However, in this case it seems significant to do so, as the Mariners took a former first-round pick in the MiLB Rule 5 Draft: INF Logan Warmoth from the Blue Jays.
NBC Sports
Why Giants view Haniger as big piece to overhauled outfield
SAN DIEGO -- Aaron Judge's visit to Oracle Park included planning from more than two dozen members of the Giants organization and a cross-country flight into the Bay Area, but when it came time to recruit another powerful free agent outfielder, the Giants had a much easier path. Mitch Haniger,...
Lookout Landing
The Crows Nest: Patching the Hull
This Friday, it was announced by Jeff Passan that the Seattle Mariners would be finalizing a trade with the Brewers to send Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro to the Brewers for Kolten Wong. This is the second major move the Mariners have made this offseason to address a position of significant need. Despite the success in getting Wong and Teoscar Hernández to fill in for the departing Adam Frazier and Winker, the Mariners still have major holes to fill. While Jared Kelenic and Taylor Trammell have shown flashes of greatness at times, they have not yet risen to the level of consistency needed for everyday starters. The Mariners should still be on the lookout for another outfielder. Additionally, with the trade of Winker and Kyle Lewis, as well as potentially letting Haniger walk in free agency, the Mariners are now on the hunt for an everyday DH.
earnthenecklace.com
Who Is MLB Pitcher Matt Strahm’s Wife, Megan Strahm?
Matt Strahm has been a free agent for less than a month, and there are already rumors that he’s about to seal the deal with the Phillies. The new franchise would gain not only a pitcher, but they will also have a new addition to the WAG community. Matt Strahm’s wife, Megan Strahm, has been with the baseball player since before his pro-athletic career and has since adapted to the ups and downs of an MLB partner. So, we reveal more about Matt Strahm’s wife’s background in this Megan Strahm wiki.
Lookout Landing
Seattle selects RHP Chris Clarke from the Chicago Cubs in the Major League Rule-5 draft
The Seattle Mariners selected RHP Chris Clarke away from the Chicago Cubs in the Rule-5 Draft on Wednesday afternoon. By sending the Cubs $100k, the 6’7 24-year-old immediately is added to Seattle’s 40-man roster and must remain on their active 26-man roster and be active for a minimum of 90 days (e.g. not “hidden” on the injured list) to be retained, or else Seattle must offer him directly back to the Cubs before placing him on waivers.
MLB
Watch manager media availabilities from Winter Meetings
One of the keystones of the Winter Meetings is hearing from each MLB manager as their clubs make and execute their offseason plans. With the 2022 Meetings underway in San Diego, MLB.com will carry livestreams of every manager media availability on Tuesday. The full schedule for manager availabilities is below...
MyNorthwest.com
Mitch Haniger posts open letter to Mariners fans after joining Giants
For the second offseason in a row, Mitch Haniger has written something addressed to Mariners fans. The latest may be more of a tearjerker, though, because of the circumstances around it. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, ending his free...
Pirates select LHP Jose Hernandez from Dodgers, lose C/OF Blake Sabol in Rule 5 Draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates added a left-handed reliever but lost a versatile catcher in the major league portion of the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. The Pirates selected Jose Hernandez from the Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 3 but lost catcher/outfielder Blake Sabol to the Cincinnati Reds with the following pick. The Reds subsequently traded Sabol to the San Francisco Giants for cash and a player to be named later.
Yardbarker
Jon Morosi Links the Cubs to Chris Bassitt and Kodai Senga
Jon Morosi of MLB Network made an appearance on Marquee Sports Network and linked the Cubs to some notable starting pitchers. It's not surprising, but an encouraging sign nonetheless. Here's what Morosi had to say:. "The Cubs are now next up. This is the group of pitching once Verlander went...
KXLY
Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth wins Coach of the Year
SEATTLE, Wash. — Baseball America named Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth as its 2022 MLB Coach of the Year on Monday. Woodworth spent the 2022 season in his third season as the Mariners’ pitching coach. Seattle’s pitching staff went 90-72 with 40 saves and a 3.59 ERA, along with setting a single-season franchise record with 1,391 strikeouts.
Rockies leave MLB winter meetings empty-handed, still on quest for the perfect fit
SAN DIEGO — The Rockies entered the MLB winter meetings with a clear agenda: find a left-handed centerfielder to bolster their lineup. While the winter meetings aren't an end-all — there's still months to go until the season starts and this week is often times a launching point for future deals — it does make things more challenging for the Rockies. There were only a few that checked off all the boxes for the Rockies, and now, with Cody Bellinger headed to the Cubs, that number is even smaller.
