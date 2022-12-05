These Crock Pot Avalanche Cookies are a no-bake cookie that only needs 5 ingredients and are the perfect holiday treat that everyone will love!. These Crock Pot Avalanche Cookies have been so popular over the years that they are always requested. I love that you can pretty much throw everything into the crock pot and it takes very minimal effort and ingredients to make these. They make a larger batch and despite the amount of ingredients, they taste absolutely amazing! Rice Krispies, almond bark, peanut butter and mini marshmallows give these great flavor and texture. If you are looking to add to your cookie tray this holiday season, you need to make this Crock Pot Avalanche Cookie recipe.

