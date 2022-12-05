Read full article on original website
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him
Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Tom Brady rightly furious after 49ers defender got away with choking him (Video)
It’s not often that I’ll side with an upset Tom Brady, especially when it comes to officiating. Brady usually receives the benefit of the doubt, but not this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Early in the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be choked (accidentally, I might add) by 49ers defender Azeez Al-Shaair. The defensive lineman reached for Brady’s upper body, only to make contact with his neck and squeeze.
MLB insider: Cardinals preparing to make a surprise free agent splash?
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the St. Louis Cardinals are believed to be ready to make a pretty significant splash in free agency. Two seasons ago, when the St. Louis Cardinals season was on the brink only for the team to storm into the MLB postseason, we should have learned never to count them out. While the season has been over for a month, the Cardinals are still channeling that never count them out energy in the free agent market.
Veteran Yankees writer rips ‘dumb’ Hal Steinbrenner in wake of Aaron Judge signing
Behold! A take you would’ve expected from the Yankees media if Hal Steinbrenner had let Aaron Judge get away, published even after Steinbrenner reportedly closed the deal with Judge all the way from Italy. Didn’t expect our jaws to drop a second time after the Judge re-signing news arrived...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
KFVS12
Cardinals sign Contreras to 5-year contract
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals officially announced they signed catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year contract with a club option for 2028. Contreras, 30, has played seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs and was the longest active tenured member of the organization when he became a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, according to a release from the team.
Kevin Durant explains blunt, dismissive take on Yankees’ Aaron Judge signing
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have too much to focus on in their own building right now to have a well-measured take on what’s happening with the YES Network buddies in the Bronx. At least, that’s what it seemed like this week when the media pressured KD into...
MLB Insider: Mets’ Carlos Carrasco could be a trade candidate
MLB Insider: Mets’ Carlos Carrasco could be a trade candidate. The New York Mets are on an unprecedented spending spree. After losing Jacob deGrom, they have added Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga and David Robertson. They have spent slightly more on Verlander, Quintana and Senga ($187...
Aging Like Fine Wine: Don’t Take Travis Kelce for Granted
Kelce is putting up monster numbers for yet another year and making history along the way.
3 causes for concern for the Chiefs in close win over Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to hold on against a surprisingly tough test from the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Despite the win, there are still reasons to worry. The Chiefs were near-10 point favorites on the road against division rival Denver. Yet, that big crooked number didn’t mean anything come the fourth quarter.
How much money is Steve Cohen paying in taxes alone for the Mets offseason?
New York Mets owner is spending money in free agency, luxury tax threshold be damned. Here’s how much he’ll be paying in taxes alone this MLB offseason. Once Steve Cohen officially purchased the New York Mets, fans were expecting that one offseason, he would go on a spending spree. Well, in his third official year, Cohen has flexed his checkbook to try and put the team over the top.
Dave Roberts’ quote about Padres in NLDS should motivate Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t exactly the most vocal of figureheads out there, so when he says something that could be perceived as a callout, perhaps the subjects should be listening intently. Roberts spoke to the media during the Winter Meetings and addressed a number of topics,...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater details MLB threats over balls
The news that Major League Baseball was using different baseballs last season was not a shock to San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater. According to Gabe Fernandez from SFGate, Slater said he was “actively discouraged” from sending baseballs away for testing, with the league threatening the jobs of any non-union team employees that sent balls to an outside laboratory. Fernandez further reported that text messages to an MLBPA official told the players to “back off.”
3 Minnesota Vikings to blame for Week 14 loss to Lions
The Minnesota Vikings blew a chance to clinch the NFC North title, as they fell to a determined Detroit Lions team. These three Vikings are the most to blame. The Minnesota Vikings picked up 10 wins in the first 13 weeks of this season. It’s been far from a perfect year, but the Vikings have found ways to pick up wins. In Week 14, the Vikings had the chance to clinch the NFC North title for the first time since 2017, with a victory over the rival Detroit Lions.
