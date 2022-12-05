ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FanSided

Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him

Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
FanSided

Tom Brady rightly furious after 49ers defender got away with choking him (Video)

It’s not often that I’ll side with an upset Tom Brady, especially when it comes to officiating. Brady usually receives the benefit of the doubt, but not this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Early in the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be choked (accidentally, I might add) by 49ers defender Azeez Al-Shaair. The defensive lineman reached for Brady’s upper body, only to make contact with his neck and squeeze.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

MLB insider: Cardinals preparing to make a surprise free agent splash?

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the St. Louis Cardinals are believed to be ready to make a pretty significant splash in free agency. Two seasons ago, when the St. Louis Cardinals season was on the brink only for the team to storm into the MLB postseason, we should have learned never to count them out. While the season has been over for a month, the Cardinals are still channeling that never count them out energy in the free agent market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
KFVS12

Cardinals sign Contreras to 5-year contract

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals officially announced they signed catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year contract with a club option for 2028. Contreras, 30, has played seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs and was the longest active tenured member of the organization when he became a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, according to a release from the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

3 causes for concern for the Chiefs in close win over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to hold on against a surprisingly tough test from the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Despite the win, there are still reasons to worry. The Chiefs were near-10 point favorites on the road against division rival Denver. Yet, that big crooked number didn’t mean anything come the fourth quarter.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

How much money is Steve Cohen paying in taxes alone for the Mets offseason?

New York Mets owner is spending money in free agency, luxury tax threshold be damned. Here’s how much he’ll be paying in taxes alone this MLB offseason. Once Steve Cohen officially purchased the New York Mets, fans were expecting that one offseason, he would go on a spending spree. Well, in his third official year, Cohen has flexed his checkbook to try and put the team over the top.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater details MLB threats over balls

The news that Major League Baseball was using different baseballs last season was not a shock to San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater. According to Gabe Fernandez from SFGate, Slater said he was “actively discouraged” from sending baseballs away for testing, with the league threatening the jobs of any non-union team employees that sent balls to an outside laboratory. Fernandez further reported that text messages to an MLBPA official told the players to “back off.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

3 Minnesota Vikings to blame for Week 14 loss to Lions

The Minnesota Vikings blew a chance to clinch the NFC North title, as they fell to a determined Detroit Lions team. These three Vikings are the most to blame. The Minnesota Vikings picked up 10 wins in the first 13 weeks of this season. It’s been far from a perfect year, but the Vikings have found ways to pick up wins. In Week 14, the Vikings had the chance to clinch the NFC North title for the first time since 2017, with a victory over the rival Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

