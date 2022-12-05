Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Alumni from now-closed GI elementary school connect over old pictures online
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Alumni from the old Lincoln Elementary School in Grand Island are reminiscing about their time in school through a Facebook page where more than 500 members are sharing pictures from the past. The page was created by Peggy Bosley-Konen who said she originally made it...
NebraskaTV
GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover resigning
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Tri-Cities school superintendent is resigning. Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday afternoon that she plans to resign effective Jan. 11, 2023. She intends to formally offer her resignation at the next GIPS Board of Education meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday.
NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
NebraskaTV
Pleasanton splits with South Loup
PLEASANTON, Neb. — Girls:. The undefeated Pleasanton Bulldogs won big on Saturday over South Loup 47-29. Senior Regan Weisdorfer led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Natalie Rasmussen and Tyra Sekutera chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively. Boys:. South Loup improved to 3-1 beating the Bulldogs on the...
Comments / 0