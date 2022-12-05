ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Tri-Cities school superintendent is resigning. Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday afternoon that she plans to resign effective Jan. 11, 2023. She intends to formally offer her resignation at the next GIPS Board of Education meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday.
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
PLEASANTON, Neb. — Girls:. The undefeated Pleasanton Bulldogs won big on Saturday over South Loup 47-29. Senior Regan Weisdorfer led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Natalie Rasmussen and Tyra Sekutera chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively. Boys:. South Loup improved to 3-1 beating the Bulldogs on the...
