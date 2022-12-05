ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU headlines 2022-2023 Texas College Bowl games

By Mia Morales, Blake Holland
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Texas Christian University headlines universities across Texas with its trip to the College Football Playoff on Bowl Selection Sunday.

TCU currently holds the number three national ranking in college football.

Here are the bowl games for programs across the state of Texas that have already been announced:

Friday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.

Cure Bowl
No. 24 Troy University vs. No. 25 University of Texas San Antonio
Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Thursday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m.

Alamo Bowl
No. 12 Washington State University vs. No. 20 University of Texas
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 p.m.

Texas Bowl
Texas Tech University vs. Ole Miss University
NRG Stadium in Houston

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 2 Michigan State University vs. No. 3 Texas Christian University
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

ValleyCentral

