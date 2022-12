LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County deputies are investigating after a hit-and-run crash killed one person in Lakeland Saturday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a body was reported laying along U.S. 98 near Innovation Drive in Lakeland around 7:15 Saturday morning. Investigators believe the initial hit-and-run crash occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO