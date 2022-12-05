ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot while driving through a Baltimore intersection, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a woman was shot while driving through a Baltimore intersection Saturday night. Police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

17-year-old boy shot in Southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Pine Heights Avenue. Once officers arrived to the scene, police said they found the 17-year-old suffering...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police find body of pregnant woman at home of Maryland man suspected of killing gas station clerk

BALTIMORE -- Officers found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman at the Silver Spring home of a man suspected of shooting and killing a gas station store clerk Thursday, Montgomery County police said. Torrey Moore, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Officers responded around 3 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a clerk of the store shot multiple times.The victim, identified as 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe...
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 juveniles charged in connection to Towson High School threats, say police

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department has identified and charged two minors in connection to multiple recent threatening messages targeting Towson High School. Investigators believe the minors intended to incriminate an uninvolved minor with their actions, police said. After a thorough investigation, police have determined that...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the head in North Baltimore, police seeking tips

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a North Baltimore shooting with one person shot in the head on Thursday night. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 27th Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who...
BALTIMORE, MD

