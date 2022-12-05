Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com
Gunfire in Frederick leads to officer firing weapon; 1 suspect fled, say police
FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — Two people reportedly exchanging gunfire led to a Frederick police officer firing his own weapon at one of the people on Friday, according to the Frederick Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the unit block of South Market Street, near...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman shot while driving through a Baltimore intersection, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a woman was shot while driving through a Baltimore intersection Saturday night. Police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
foxbaltimore.com
Police searching for man who brandished a knife after a hit-and-run in Edgewater
EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — Police are now searching for a man who brandished a knife after a hit-and-run in Edgewater on Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Mill Swamp Road and Muddy Creek Road. Through their preliminary...
Bay Net
Officers Apprehend Suspect After Burglary At A Waldorf Business
WALDORF, Md. – On December 3, a business owner in the 11700 block of Vernon Road in Waldorf observed a man using tools to break into the fenced rear storage lot of the business. The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival but was located nearby a short...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify truck, trailer and driver involved in a fatal crash in Timonium
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department needs your help identifying a pickup truck, trailer and its driver that were involved in a fatal car crash on Sept. 1st in Timonium. Police said the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at W. Seminary Ave and Roundtop Court. Investigators...
foxbaltimore.com
OVERNIGHT CRIME | 1 dead and 1 injured from two separate Baltimore shootings, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said one man died and one man was injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore. Police said the first shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 5600 block of Albanene Place. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old boy shot in Southwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Pine Heights Avenue. Once officers arrived to the scene, police said they found the 17-year-old suffering...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman inside UMD dorm bathroom catches man holding cell phone over shower curtain: police
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Police Department responded to Ellicott Hall at around 4:40 a.m. Saturday after a woman reported to police that she was inside a stall in the bathroom when she saw a cell phone over the shower curtain. The woman saw a man...
Decomposing Pregnant Woman's Body Found Inside Silver Spring Murder Suspect's Apartment: Police
Police investigators in Maryland made a ghastly discovery on Thursday night as they were investigating a Montgomery County murder after a gas station store clerk was found gunned down in Silver Spring, authorities say. First responders investigating the murder of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Shell...
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
2 juveniles charged in connection to Towson High School threats, say police
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department has identified and charged two minors in connection to multiple recent threatening messages targeting Towson High School. Investigators believe the minors intended to incriminate an uninvolved minor with their actions, police said. After a thorough investigation, police have determined that...
foxbaltimore.com
Two killed overnight in seperate Dorchester County shootings, police say
CAMBRIDGE, MD (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating after two people were killed in seperate shootings within three hours, on Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15PM, police responded to Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located the...
Bay Net
Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested With Cocaine, Fentanyl, Illegal Handgun
WALDORF, Md. – On December 6 at approximately 3:34 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Copley Avenue in Waldorf for the report of an individual who was under a camper attempting to steal the catalytic converter. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival. Patrol officers located the...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in the head in North Baltimore, police seeking tips
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a North Baltimore shooting with one person shot in the head on Thursday night. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 27th Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who...
foxbaltimore.com
New Baltimore City Sheriff aims to fix broken office, help more with fight against crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When Sam Cogen was elected the new sheriff of Baltimore City, he realized the department was behind the times. “I felt like the office could be taken to the next level," Cogen. One of the first task for Cogen is to implement a record-keeping system. “Like...
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
foxbaltimore.com
23-year-old killed in shooting in Cockeysville, arrest made in connection, police say
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say that one person was killed in an early morning shooting in Cockeysville. Police say officers were called to a report of a shooting on the unit block of Queensbridge Court at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. When officers arrived,...
foxbaltimore.com
Real estate investor shot, killed outside investment property, police investigating
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after a real estate investor was gunned down outside of one of his properties in north Baltimore. BPD said Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot in an alley in between Oswego Avenue and Loyola Southway in the Greenspring community Wednesday, Dec. 7.
