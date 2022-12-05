ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Barbara Grimsley Payne

Barbara Grimsley Payne, 81, of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Journey’s Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton. Mrs. Payne was born January 29, 1941, in Shenandoah, Va. and was the daughter of the late Floyd “Porky” and Reba Lam Grimsley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Grimsley; two sisters, Marie Comer and Mildred Latimer, and a nephew, Bobby Comer.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Shenandoah tree lighting set for Saturday at Big Gem

SHENANDOAH — The Town of Shenandoah will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10 at Big Gem Park. The event will include singing carols, roasting marshmallows and sipping hot chocolate. There will also be cookies and candy canes — while supplies last — and a special visit from Santa.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Elected president twice in one night

December 10, 1964 — It isn’t often that one man is honored as was Ralph M. Vaughan on Tuesday night, Dec.1. He was installed as president of the Luray Ruritan Club and a little later, the same night, he was elected president of the Luray Fire Department. Both terms of office are for the year 1965.
LURAY, VA
Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images

LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
LURAY, VA

