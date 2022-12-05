ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP/WXYZ) — Michigan point guard Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the rest of the season with an injured left knee and is expected to have surgery next month. "Although this is not how I imagined my season here at Michigan would end, the support and love from everyone in the program will help me get through the rehab process," Llewellyn said. "I'm looking forward to being my teammates' biggest supporter for the rest of the season. Go Blue!"

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO