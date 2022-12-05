ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Fox47News

Michigan's Jaelin Llewellyn out for season with knee injury

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP/WXYZ) — Michigan point guard Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the rest of the season with an injured left knee and is expected to have surgery next month. "Although this is not how I imagined my season here at Michigan would end, the support and love from everyone in the program will help me get through the rehab process," Llewellyn said. "I'm looking forward to being my teammates' biggest supporter for the rest of the season. Go Blue!"
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox47News

Michigan RB Blake Corum left off Heisman finalist list

Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California were announced as finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday night. The award given to the outstanding player in college football, determined by a vote of more than 900 sports...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox47News

Michigan senior TE & co-captain Erick All leaving university

Michigan senior tight end and co-captain Erick All announced he is leaving the university. All, who played a key role in Michigan's run to the Big Ten Championship in 2021, announced his departure in a series of cryptic tweets. "Wolverine nation. Love you guys but it's time for me to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox47News

Wharton Center - 12/8/22

LANSING, Mich. — Em Hadick, who has a role in Pretty Woman: The Musical coming to the Wharton Center talks about being a Holt High School graduate and coming back to the Wharton Center for her role in the show. Shows are December 13th through December 18th.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc. - 12/7/22

LANSING, Mich. — Catina Lowe, Director of Customer Relations and Business Development at Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc. talks about the first steps for help caring for a loved one and what family resources are available.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Consumers Energy - 12/6/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about the 2,000 projects that Consumers Energy crews have carried out in 2022, making sure energy gets to your home or business no matter what the weather.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Resource MFG - 12/7/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jessica Clarke, Branch Manager of ResourceMFG talks about how ResourceMFG is the first and largest national staffing company specializing in manufacturing, working alongside top plants and facilities to provide jobs in production, quality, assembly, and skilled trades.
LANSING, MI

