Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan's Jaelin Llewellyn out for season with knee injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP/WXYZ) — Michigan point guard Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the rest of the season with an injured left knee and is expected to have surgery next month. "Although this is not how I imagined my season here at Michigan would end, the support and love from everyone in the program will help me get through the rehab process," Llewellyn said. "I'm looking forward to being my teammates' biggest supporter for the rest of the season. Go Blue!"
Michigan RB Blake Corum left off Heisman finalist list
Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California were announced as finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday night. The award given to the outstanding player in college football, determined by a vote of more than 900 sports...
Michigan senior TE & co-captain Erick All leaving university
Michigan senior tight end and co-captain Erick All announced he is leaving the university. All, who played a key role in Michigan's run to the Big Ten Championship in 2021, announced his departure in a series of cryptic tweets. "Wolverine nation. Love you guys but it’s time for me to...
Former Lansing Catholic standout Jake Bullock is back as the team's basketball coach
LANSING, Mich. — After a trip to the regional finals last year, the Lansing Catholic boy's basketball team brings a lot back. This year's team will be led by first-year head coach and former Cougar standout Jake Bullock. "Not a lot of guys get to come back home and...
Wharton Center - 12/8/22
LANSING, Mich. — Em Hadick, who has a role in Pretty Woman: The Musical coming to the Wharton Center talks about being a Holt High School graduate and coming back to the Wharton Center for her role in the show. Shows are December 13th through December 18th. For more information please visit WhartonCenter.com or call (800) WHARTON or (517) 432-2000.
Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc. - 12/7/22
LANSING, Mich. — Catina Lowe, Director of Customer Relations and Business Development at Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc. talks about the first steps for help caring for a loved one and what family resources are available. For more information please visit GantonRetirement.com or call (517) 750-2700. Want to check...
Consumers Energy - 12/6/22
LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about the 2,000 projects that Consumers Energy crews have carried out in 2022, making sure energy gets to your home or business no matter what the weather. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050. Want to...
Resource MFG - 12/7/22
LANSING, Mich. — Jessica Clarke, Branch Manager of ResourceMFG talks about how ResourceMFG is the first and largest national staffing company specializing in manufacturing, working alongside top plants and facilities to provide jobs in production, quality, assembly, and skilled trades. For more information please visit ResourceMFG.com or call (517) 323-4710.
